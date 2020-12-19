Here’s What Kriti Sanon Eats In A Day December 19, 2020
Kriti Sanon says that she’s pretty much one of those blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it!
Her morning rituals begin with a glass of water with honey or lemon
Bread and butter with some boiled eggs usually make for her breakfast
Being a Punjabi by nature, Kriti loves to have Rajma Chawal or Chicken Curry and Rice or Dal Chawal with some vegetables
Sweet corn soup with a lot of veggies usually makes for her dinner, especially on the days when she has to cut down on her diet
Kriti goes to bed by 1-1.30 at night but she doesn’t like to call herself an early riser or a night owl!
She is a fan of Mughlai, North Indian and Chinese cuisines
And on her off-duty days, she loves to binge on gulaab jamun, chocolates and cakes!
As per Kriti, the right time to work out is whenever your body is full of energy
Weight training, pilates and home yoga are the preferred kinds of exercises for Kriti
Less is more is Kriti’s mantra for flawless skin!
