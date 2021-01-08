Here’s What Malaika Arora Eats In A Day January 08, 2021
Malaika Arora is an early riser and wakes up by 7 am every day. Inspiring, indeed!
Malaika Arora’s morning rituals begin with a cup of warm water and honey
Malaika takes a spoonful of coconut oil or ghee in the morning
Her lunch includes basic Indian dishes and the meal generally comprises rice, roti, dal and veggies
Being a vegetarian, Malaika is particular about her diet and swears by organic produce
Dinner is quite simple for Malla. Since she is obsessed with khichdi, she usually prefers to have khichdi for dinner
Malaika follows her diet routine very sincerely. And that’s why her last meal of the day is wrapped up by 7 pm
Her favourite cuisine is South Indian food
Malaika does not believe in an extreme diet or starving throughout the day. She prefers to have a balance between diet and exercises
Things like dairy products and gluten-based items are a big NO for Malaika
According to Malaika, as long as you are loving the physical activity that you are doing, it is OK to do whatever you do!
For more updates on
fashion, lifestyle and entertainment,
follow Pinkvilla