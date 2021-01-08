Here’s What Malaika Arora Eats In A Day

January 08, 2021

Malaika Arora is an early riser and wakes up by 7 am every day. Inspiring, indeed!

Malaika Arora’s morning rituals begin with a cup of warm water and honey

Malaika takes a spoonful of coconut oil or ghee in the morning

Her lunch includes basic Indian dishes and the meal generally comprises rice, roti, dal and veggies

Being a vegetarian, Malaika is particular about her diet and swears by organic produce
Dinner is quite simple for Malla. Since she is obsessed with khichdi, she usually prefers to have khichdi for dinner

Malaika follows her diet routine very sincerely. And that’s why her last meal of the day is wrapped up by 7 pm

Her favourite cuisine is South Indian food

Malaika does not believe in an extreme diet or starving throughout the day. She prefers to have a balance between diet and exercises

Things like dairy products and gluten-based items are a big NO for Malaika

According to Malaika, as long as you are loving the physical activity that you are doing, it is OK to do whatever you do!

For more updates on
fashion, lifestyle and entertainment,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here