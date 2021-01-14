Here’s What Shilpa Shetty Eats In A Day January 14, 2021
Shilpa Shetty starts her morning rituals with a glass of warm water and concentrated noni juice
She prefers yoga over any other forms of workout
In the morning, Shilpa usually takes a high-fibre diet which comprises of muesli or oats and fruits
She prefers to use a natural sweetener like honey or powdered jaggery in her diet
Shilpa swears by this delicious smoothie which is a mix of almond milk, raw oats, honey and her choice of fruits
A wholewheat toast with butter, raw avocado and boiled eggs make up for Shilpa’s another healthy breakfast
For lunch, Shilpa likes to have either brown or white rice, chicken or fish and veggies
She also revealed that one tbsp of ghee is a must for her lunch
For snacks, Shilpa likes to have eggs or sandwiches
Her dinner is a low-carb meal which comprises of soup, dal and sabzi
Indian, Chinese and Japanese food are some of her favourite cuisines
For more on Bollywood, lifestyle and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla