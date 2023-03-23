Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

MAR 23, 2023

Here’s how to get smooth skin like Sonam

Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants and gives your skin a brightening glow

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Vitamin C serum

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

A tinted sunblock gives you an instant skin-evening glow and protects your skin from sunlight. Sonam applies a layer every time before going out

Tinted Sunblock

Lip tints are multi-purpose and often have sunscreen that will prevent sun damage

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Lip tint

Sonam Kapoor’s night routine starts by using a makeup remover paired with a cleansing lotion to get the makeup and sunblock off

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Makeup remover 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Under-eye cream

She uses an under-eye cream every night before sleeping. This reduces dark circles and puffiness

She uses a moisturizer for her face and  completes her moisturizing ritual by applying her lip balm 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Moisturizer and Lip balm

She avoids eating junk and ensures a balanced diet of veggies and fruits

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Proper diet

She drinks ample water throughout her day to maintain her skin and body health

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Hydration

Haircare is equally important for Sonam. She recommends a good coconut oil massage can do wonders for your hair

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Coconut oil

She preps a hydrating mask with sandalwood powder, turmeric, milk, and rose water and applies it on her face

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Face mask 

