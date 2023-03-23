MAR 23, 2023
Here’s how to get smooth skin like Sonam
Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants and gives your skin a brightening glow
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Vitamin C serum
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
A tinted sunblock gives you an instant skin-evening glow and protects your skin from sunlight. Sonam applies a layer every time before going out
Tinted Sunblock
Lip tints are multi-purpose and often have sunscreen that will prevent sun damage
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Lip tint
Sonam Kapoor’s night routine starts by using a makeup remover paired with a cleansing lotion to get the makeup and sunblock off
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Makeup remover
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Under-eye cream
She uses an under-eye cream every night before sleeping. This reduces dark circles and puffiness
She uses a moisturizer for her face and completes her moisturizing ritual by applying her lip balm
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Moisturizer and Lip balm
She avoids eating junk and ensures a balanced diet of veggies and fruits
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Proper diet
She drinks ample water throughout her day to maintain her skin and body health
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Hydration
Haircare is equally important for Sonam. She recommends a good coconut oil massage can do wonders for your hair
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Coconut oil
She preps a hydrating mask with sandalwood powder, turmeric, milk, and rose water and applies it on her face
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Face mask
