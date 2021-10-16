Here's What Oct 16, 2021
Mouni Roy Eats in a Day
Quite particular about her diet and fitness routine, Mouni Roy revealed that she does follow a simple plan for the day
Her morning begins with a ritual of having turmeric water followed by a glass of hot water with a pinch of cinnamon in it
Post her morning rituals, she likes to do some yoga and then go for breakfast
For breakfast, Mouni likes to have a small bowl of poha and sprouts along with a fruit of her choice
She prefers to have coffee with half a spoon of hazelnut syrup in it
For lunch, the actress takes a cup of rice with all kinds of vegetables, a plate of salad and a bowl of dal
If she feels hungry even after having her lunch, she either eats a fruit or a handful of dry fruits to stay full
Before dinner, Mouni sometimes likes to indulge in a plate of bhel with lots of cucumber and tomatoes in it
Besides that, she likes to have french fries with piri piri
And her favourite cuisines include Bengali, Chinese and Italian dishes
