MAY 03, 2023
Here’s why you should quit smoking
Image- Pexels
Smokers have a high risk of heart attack than non-smokers. If you are a smoker and under 40, you are more likely to have a heart attack than non-smokers, but if you quit smoking the risk falls to about half as compared to a smoker within one year
Heart Diseases
Image- Pexels
Do you know that smoking causes over 15 types of lung cancer? If not here's what you should know about it. It is studied that if smokers quit before the age of 30, they can avoid almost all risks of lung cancer attributable to smoking
Lung Diseases
Image- Pexels
Fertility
Smoking, including passive smoking, affects the fertility of women and also men. It causes sperm abnormalities in men and has been shown to affect the receptivity of the womb in women
Image- Pexels
Quitting smoking can help increase your energy level, if you stop smoking, your circulation will improve in as little as two weeks, so, you will have more energy as the oxygen level in your body increases
Energy Level
Image- Pexels
When you smoke, you don't only affect yourself but also people around you. Passive smoke or second-hand smoke is no less harmful than the person who is smoking. This basically means that you are not only risking your life by smoking but also the people around you
Passive smoke
Image- Pexels
If you want to be a good example for your children, friends, and loved ones, you should not take a risk by giving them a bad influence by being a smoker yourself. Smoking can reduce social interactions and relationships negatively
Negative social consequences
Image- Pexels
A study found that smokers burn through an average of $ 1.4M in personal costs, which includes spending on cigarettes, medical costs, and lower wages brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke
Waste of money
Image- Pexels
Smokers are more likely to lose their vision or hearing, which is often left untreated and can lead to permanent disability. Some evidence also suggested that smoking causes glaucoma, a condition that increases pressure in the eye and can damage eyesight
Weak Vision
Image- Pexels
As seen in many cases that the use or exposure to tobacco smoke can increase the risk of fetal death. Study shows that women who smoke or are exposed to second-hand smoke during pregnancy have a high risk of miscarriage
Nicotine harms your baby
Image- Pexels
Smoking ages the skin by wearing away, depletes vitamin A, and restricts blood flow. As a result, smokers have more wrinkles and are more likely to suffer from dry skin
Makes you look older
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.