Heading 3
Heroes of India's Independence struggle
Aastha Pahadia
AUGUST 10, 2022
Lifestyle
Image credits: Mangal Pandey: The Rising (movie)
The Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, often known as Mangal Pandey's first attempt at independence, was the first major Indian revolt. The courageous soldier received a hanging sentence for attacking British officials in Kolkata
Mangal Pandey
Image : The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (Movie)
Bhagat Singh, who was hanged by British colonists at the age of 23, rose to prominence through his revolutionary actions against British injustices, such as the murder of J.P. Saunders and the bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly
Bhagat Singh
Image Credits- Sardar (Movie)
Following Independence, Patel served as India's first deputy prime minister and home minister. He is referred to as the "Iron Man" of India since he was a key player in the unionization of more than 500 princely states
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Image- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose : The Forgotten Hero (Movie)
Subhash Chandra Bose, also known as "Netaji," was one of the early pioneers of the Indian Revolution. He actively sought out alliances with foreign nations and founded the Indian National Army to oppose British rule
Subhash Chandra Bose
Image Credit- Hey Ram (Movie)
Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi was the driving force behind India's nonviolent independence movement from British rule. His peaceful practices and ahimsa laid the groundwork for India's freedom
Image Credit- Rang De Basanti (Movie)
By carrying out attacks like the bombing of New Delhi's Central Assembly Hall and the Lahore Conspiracy Case, Shivam Rajguru aimed to overthrow British rule
Rajguru
Image- Rang De Basanti (Movie)
Ashfaqulla Khan became a prominent freedom fighter and activist for Indian independence. He and Ram Prasad Bismil were both given the death penalty for the 1925 Kakori conspiracy
Ashfaqulla Khan
Image- Rang De Basanti (Movie)
Chandrashekhar Azad, a well-known independence fighter reorganized the Hindustan Republican Association, took part in the Kakori train robbery, and assassinated British officer John Saunders
Chandrashekhar Azad
Image- Sardar Udham (Movie)
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was avenged by Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who is best remembered for killing Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab
Sardar Udham Singh
Image- Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (Movie)
The nickname Masterda was given to Surya Sen. As the leader of the 1930 Chittagong armoury attack against the British government, he was an Indian revolutionary who is best remembered for his acts
Surya Sen
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sushmita Sen’s stunning selfies