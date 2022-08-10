Heading 3

Heroes of India's Independence struggle

Aastha Pahadia

AUGUST 10, 2022

Lifestyle

Image credits: Mangal Pandey: The Rising (movie)

The Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, often known as Mangal Pandey's first attempt at independence, was the first major Indian revolt. The courageous soldier received a hanging sentence for attacking British officials in Kolkata

Mangal Pandey

Image : The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (Movie)

Bhagat Singh, who was hanged by British colonists at the age of 23, rose to prominence through his revolutionary actions against British injustices, such as the murder of J.P. Saunders and the bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly

Bhagat Singh

Image Credits- Sardar (Movie)

Following Independence, Patel served as India's first deputy prime minister and home minister. He is referred to as the "Iron Man" of India since he was a key player in the unionization of more than 500 princely states

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Image- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose : The Forgotten Hero (Movie) 

Subhash Chandra Bose, also known as "Netaji," was one of the early pioneers of the Indian Revolution. He actively sought out alliances with foreign nations and founded the Indian National Army to oppose British rule

Subhash Chandra Bose

Image Credit- Hey Ram (Movie)

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was the driving force behind India's nonviolent independence movement from British rule. His peaceful practices and ahimsa laid the groundwork for India's freedom

Image Credit- Rang De Basanti (Movie)

By carrying out attacks like the bombing of New Delhi's Central Assembly Hall and the Lahore Conspiracy Case, Shivam Rajguru aimed to overthrow British rule

Rajguru

Image- Rang De Basanti (Movie)

Ashfaqulla Khan became a prominent freedom fighter and activist for Indian independence. He and Ram Prasad Bismil were both given the death penalty for the 1925 Kakori conspiracy

Ashfaqulla Khan

Image- Rang De Basanti (Movie)

Chandrashekhar Azad, a well-known independence fighter reorganized the Hindustan Republican Association, took part in the Kakori train robbery, and assassinated British officer John Saunders

Chandrashekhar Azad

Image- Sardar Udham (Movie)

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was avenged by Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who is best remembered for killing Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab

Sardar Udham Singh

Image- Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (Movie)

The nickname Masterda was given to Surya Sen. As the leader of the 1930 Chittagong armoury attack against the British government, he was an Indian revolutionary who is best remembered for his acts

Surya Sen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sushmita Sen’s stunning selfies

Click Here