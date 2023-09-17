Heading 3

Hidden wedding expenses

No matter how much you try, you will forget one or two things to include in your wedding budget

Wedding Budget

Here are some of the unseen expenses couples tend to forget while jotting down their budget

Transportation costs

If your wedding involves multiple venues, you'll need to arrange transportation for yourself, the bridal party, and possibly guests 

Many vendors, such as photographers, videographers, and musicians, will require meals during the event. This cost can add up, especially for larger weddings

Vendor meals

Pre-bridal skincare

Everything from your skin treatment, nails, and hair spa should be calculated and added to the budget

If you are someone who wants to pamper her bridesmaids and make them feel super important, don't forget to add bridesmaids' welcome hampers cost to your budget

Bridesmaids welcome hampers

It's common to give gifts and favors to guests and close family members. These can include items like clothing, jewelry, or anything personalized, which can add to your budget

Gifts and favors

It's always a good idea to have a contingency fund for unexpected expenses. These could include last-minute changes, weather-related issues, or other unforeseen circumstances


Emergency expenses

Each additional guest adds to the cost of catering and seating. It's important to carefully manage your guest list to avoid unexpected expenses

Oversized guest list

If you have a lot of out-of-town guests, you may need to arrange for their accommodation, which can be a significant expense depending on the location and the duration of their stay

Accommodation for out-of-town guests 

