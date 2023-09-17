Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
Hidden wedding expenses
No matter how much you try, you will forget one or two things to include in your wedding budget
Image: Pexels
Wedding Budget
Here are some of the unseen expenses couples tend to forget while jotting down their budget
Image: Pexels
Transportation costs
Image: Pexels
If your wedding involves multiple venues, you'll need to arrange transportation for yourself, the bridal party, and possibly guests
Many vendors, such as photographers, videographers, and musicians, will require meals during the event. This cost can add up, especially for larger weddings
Vendor meals
Image: Pexels
Pre-bridal skincare
Image: Pexels
Everything from your skin treatment, nails, and hair spa should be calculated and added to the budget
If you are someone who wants to pamper her bridesmaids and make them feel super important, don't forget to add bridesmaids' welcome hampers cost to your budget
Bridesmaids welcome hampers
Image: Pexels
It's common to give gifts and favors to guests and close family members. These can include items like clothing, jewelry, or anything personalized, which can add to your budget
Gifts and favors
Image: Pexels
It's always a good idea to have a contingency fund for unexpected expenses. These could include last-minute changes, weather-related issues, or other unforeseen circumstances
Image: Pexels
Emergency expenses
Each additional guest adds to the cost of catering and seating. It's important to carefully manage your guest list to avoid unexpected expenses
Oversized guest list
Image: Pexels
If you have a lot of out-of-town guests, you may need to arrange for their accommodation, which can be a significant expense depending on the location and the duration of their stay
Accommodation for out-of-town guests
Image: Pexels
