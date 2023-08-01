Heading 3

AUGUST 01, 2023

High-protein lunch ideas

Cottage cheese or paneer is an excellent source of protein. Any curry with this ingredient will be high in protein 

Paneer Sabji 

Image: Pexels

This is a comfort food for many people! Rajma or kidney beans are packed with protein and rice is a good carb source 

Image: Pexels 

Rajma rice 

This vegan protein source marinated in the flavor of your choice and wrapped in crunchy lettuce makes a delicious lunch 

Tofu lettuce cup 

Image: Pexels 

Do you like something fresh and crisp? Try this protein-packed salad! Cook the salmon and chop your favorite veggies. Assemble with flavorful marination to bring it together 

Salmon salad 

Image: Pexels 

Poke bowl 

Image: Pexels 

If you are in the mood to eat some fresh seafood, a poke bowl should be your pick! You can customize it as per your liking

Image: Pexels 

Quinoa avocado salad

The fiber and protein in quinoa and the healthy fat of avocado sound like a healthy lunch option 

If you do not prefer wheat, try some marinated and sauteed paneer or tofu stuffed in a ragi roti for a protein-rich lunch option 

Ragi wrap

Image: Pexels 

Beans are an excellent vegetarian source of protein. If you enjoy the tangy flavor, create this lunch with dried beans, capsicum, and tomatoes with your preferred sauces 

Mixed-bean bowl 

Image: Pexels 

Oats khichdi 

Image: Pexels 

If you wish to keep your lunch simple, you will enjoy a heartfelt bowl of oats khichdi 

Image: Pexels 

Sandwiches are never an outdated option for lunch! Add eggs to your sandwich to increase the protein element of your lunch 

Egg sandwich 

