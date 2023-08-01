Heading 3
High-protein lunch ideas
Cottage cheese or paneer is an excellent source of protein. Any curry with this ingredient will be high in protein
Paneer Sabji
This is a comfort food for many people! Rajma or kidney beans are packed with protein and rice is a good carb source
Rajma rice
This vegan protein source marinated in the flavor of your choice and wrapped in crunchy lettuce makes a delicious lunch
Tofu lettuce cup
Do you like something fresh and crisp? Try this protein-packed salad! Cook the salmon and chop your favorite veggies. Assemble with flavorful marination to bring it together
Salmon salad
Poke bowl
If you are in the mood to eat some fresh seafood, a poke bowl should be your pick! You can customize it as per your liking
Quinoa avocado salad
The fiber and protein in quinoa and the healthy fat of avocado sound like a healthy lunch option
If you do not prefer wheat, try some marinated and sauteed paneer or tofu stuffed in a ragi roti for a protein-rich lunch option
Ragi wrap
Beans are an excellent vegetarian source of protein. If you enjoy the tangy flavor, create this lunch with dried beans, capsicum, and tomatoes with your preferred sauces
Mixed-bean bowl
Oats khichdi
If you wish to keep your lunch simple, you will enjoy a heartfelt bowl of oats khichdi
Sandwiches are never an outdated option for lunch! Add eggs to your sandwich to increase the protein element of your lunch
Egg sandwich
