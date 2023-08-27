Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

High protein vegan recipes

Image: Pexels

This can be a good breakfast option for that is packed with protein and takes only 10 minutes to make

Vegan Blackberry smoothie

These smokey oven-roasted vegetables are a perfect option for a healthy dinner and take only 30 minutes to make

Image: Pexels

Roasted corn and veggies

This high-protein dish consists of 21g of protein and takes only 35 minutes to make. It consists of cauliflower, and lentils, spiced with a taste of Morocco

Image: Pexels

Creamy vegan cauliflower soup

This recipe takes only 45 minutes to make and consists of roasted cauliflower steak with ricotta and pepper sauce

Image: Pexels

Roasted cauliflower with Red pepper sauce

Vegan and gluten-free Black Bean Brownies 

Image: Pexels

These brownies provide a good amount of protein when incorporating black beans, quinoa, and some chia seeds

Image: Pexels 

Chocolatey Vegan peanut butter smoothie bowl

This high-protein smoothie bowl of banana, chocolate plant-based protein powder, and creamy peanut butter is a good post-workout meal

This breakfast recipe consists of spinach and chia seeds for a protein boost

Vegan protein pancakes with spinach and chia

Image: Pexels 

This recipe consists of high-protein tofu that is air-fried and is high in flavour as well

Vegan sweet char tofu

Image: Pexels

Vegan snickerdoodle bites

Image: Pexels

This simple recipe only has two steps and is made with almond butter for a nutty and protein-packed snack that is perfect for busy days

Image: Pexels 

This veggie-loaded vegan pesto pasta is completely oil free! Use legume-based pasta for an even higher protein vegan meal. Additionally, this recipe only takes 30 minutes to make

Vegan bean pesto pasta

