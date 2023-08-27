Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
High protein vegan recipes
Image: Pexels
This can be a good breakfast option for that is packed with protein and takes only 10 minutes to make
Vegan Blackberry smoothie
These smokey oven-roasted vegetables are a perfect option for a healthy dinner and take only 30 minutes to make
Image: Pexels
Roasted corn and veggies
This high-protein dish consists of 21g of protein and takes only 35 minutes to make. It consists of cauliflower, and lentils, spiced with a taste of Morocco
Image: Pexels
Creamy vegan cauliflower soup
This recipe takes only 45 minutes to make and consists of roasted cauliflower steak with ricotta and pepper sauce
Image: Pexels
Roasted cauliflower with Red pepper sauce
Vegan and gluten-free Black Bean Brownies
Image: Pexels
These brownies provide a good amount of protein when incorporating black beans, quinoa, and some chia seeds
Image: Pexels
Chocolatey Vegan peanut butter smoothie bowl
This high-protein smoothie bowl of banana, chocolate plant-based protein powder, and creamy peanut butter is a good post-workout meal
This breakfast recipe consists of spinach and chia seeds for a protein boost
Vegan protein pancakes with spinach and chia
Image: Pexels
This recipe consists of high-protein tofu that is air-fried and is high in flavour as well
Vegan sweet char tofu
Image: Pexels
Vegan snickerdoodle bites
Image: Pexels
This simple recipe only has two steps and is made with almond butter for a nutty and protein-packed snack that is perfect for busy days
Image: Pexels
This veggie-loaded vegan pesto pasta is completely oil free! Use legume-based pasta for an even higher protein vegan meal. Additionally, this recipe only takes 30 minutes to make
Vegan bean pesto pasta
