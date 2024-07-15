Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 15, 2024
Highest peaks to explore in Maharashtra
This highest peak in Maharastra offers fascinating views and a temple dedicated to Devi Kalsubai
Kalsubai
Image: Freepik
This 2-hour trek to Salher is the second highest peak and is famous for its historical significance and panoramic views
Salher
Image: Freepik
Go on this challenging 4-hour trek but get awestruck with the incredible views from the top
Ghanchakkar
Image: Freepik
Bhairavgad offers a thrilling trek near the Ghanchakkar region, perfect for adventurous hikers
Bhairavgad
Image: Freepik
Also known as Muda, Gawaldev is an offbeat, intermediate-level trek, offering a unique trek experience
Gawaldev
Image: Freepik
Known as the toughest trek in Maharashtra, AMK is a 2-3 day adventure requiring rock climbing and rappelling
Image: Freepik
Alang Madangad Kulang
This favorite height among trekkers and adventure seekers, Dhodap has rock-cut stone steps to reach the top
Dhodap
Image: Freepik
Taramati offers a captivating sunrise view, and a short but slippery trek in the monsoon
Taramati
Image: Freepik
A Hindu pilgrimage site with 510 steps to climb, Saptashrungi is revered for its goddess Saptashrungi Nivasini, and views of seven mountain peaks
Saptashrungi
Image: Freepik
Famous for its haunted stories, and historical significance, Torna offers beautiful valley views, and the historic Menghai Devi temple
Torna
Image: Freepik
