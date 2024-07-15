Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 15, 2024

Highest peaks to explore in Maharashtra

This highest peak in Maharastra offers fascinating views and a temple dedicated to Devi Kalsubai

Kalsubai

Image: Freepik

This 2-hour trek to Salher is the second highest peak and is famous for its historical significance and panoramic views

Salher

Image: Freepik

Go on this challenging 4-hour trek but get awestruck with the incredible views from the top

Ghanchakkar

Image: Freepik

Bhairavgad offers a thrilling trek near the Ghanchakkar region, perfect for adventurous hikers

Bhairavgad

Image: Freepik

Also known as Muda, Gawaldev is an offbeat, intermediate-level trek, offering a unique trek experience

Gawaldev

Image: Freepik

Known as the toughest trek in Maharashtra, AMK is a 2-3 day adventure requiring rock climbing and rappelling

Image: Freepik

Alang Madangad Kulang

This favorite height among trekkers and adventure seekers, Dhodap has rock-cut stone steps to reach the top

Dhodap

Image: Freepik

Taramati offers a captivating sunrise view, and a short but slippery trek in the monsoon

Taramati

Image: Freepik

A Hindu pilgrimage site with 510 steps to climb, Saptashrungi is revered for its goddess Saptashrungi Nivasini, and views of seven mountain peaks

Saptashrungi

Image: Freepik

Famous for its haunted stories, and historical significance, Torna offers beautiful valley views, and the historic Menghai Devi temple

Torna

Image: Freepik

