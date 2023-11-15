Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

Hilarious questions to make family laugh

He gave her a ring

How did the mobile phone propose to his girlfriend? 

Image Source: Pexels 

Because it saw the salad dressing!

Why did the tomato turn red?

Image Source: Pexels 

A kingfish

What do you call a fish wearing a crown?

Image Source: Pexels 

 Because they are shellfish

 Why don't oysters donate to charity?

Image Source: Pexels 

Because it had too many problems

  Why did the math book look sad?

Image Source: Pexels 

I'll meet you at the corner!

What did one wall say to the other wall?

Image Source: Pexels 

Because it was two-tired

 Why did the bicycle fall over?

Image Source: Pexels

What did one plate say to another plate?

Image Source: Pexels 

 Tonight, dinner's on me!

 A carrot

What's orange and sounds like a parrot?

Image Source: Pexels 

Stay here; I'm going on ahead!

What did one hat say to the other hat?

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here