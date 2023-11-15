Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
Hilarious questions to make family laugh
He gave her a ring
How did the mobile phone propose to his girlfriend?
Image Source: Pexels
Because it saw the salad dressing!
Why did the tomato turn red?
Image Source: Pexels
A kingfish
What do you call a fish wearing a crown?
Image Source: Pexels
Because they are shellfish
Why don't oysters donate to charity?
Image Source: Pexels
Because it had too many problems
Why did the math book look sad?
Image Source: Pexels
I'll meet you at the corner!
What did one wall say to the other wall?
Image Source: Pexels
Because it was two-tired
Why did the bicycle fall over?
Image Source: Pexels
What did one plate say to another plate?
Image Source: Pexels
Tonight, dinner's on me!
A carrot
What's orange and sounds like a parrot?
Image Source: Pexels
Stay here; I'm going on ahead!
What did one hat say to the other hat?
Image Source: Pexels
