Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
may 23, 2024
Hill Stations Near Delhi To Beat The May Heat
Discover serene hill stations near Delhi to cool off
Beat the Heat
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy pleasant weather and scenic views. Explore Mall Road and visit Jakhu Temple
Shimla
Image Source: Freepik
Relax by the lake and go boating. Visit Naina Devi Temple and Snow View Point
Nainital
Image Source: Freepik
Experience lush greenery and a cool breeze. Take a cable car ride to Gun Hill for panoramic views
Mussoorie
Image Source: Freepik
Chill by the Beas River and indulge in adventure sports. Visit Hadimba Temple and Solang Valley
Manali
Image Source: Freepik
Find tranquility amidst the Himalayas. Visit the Dalai Lama Temple and explore McLeod Ganj
Dharamshala
Image Source: Freepik
Unwind in the serene atmosphere. Explore Bhulla Lake and Tip-in-Top Viewpoint
Lansdowne
Image Source: Freepik
Embrace nature's beauty in the Kumaon hills. Visit Kasar Devi Temple and Bright End Corner
Almora
Image Source: Freepik
Experience peace in the lap of the Himalayas. Explore Chaubatia Gardens and Jhula Devi Temple
Ranikhet
Image Source: Freepik
Escape to this quaint hill station near Delhi. Enjoy nature walks, visit Christ Church, and take in the panoramic views from Monkey Point
Kasauli
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.