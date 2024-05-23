Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 23, 2024

Hill Stations Near Delhi To Beat The May Heat

Discover serene hill stations near Delhi to cool off

Beat the Heat

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy pleasant weather and scenic views. Explore Mall Road and visit Jakhu Temple

Shimla

Image Source: Freepik

Relax by the lake and go boating. Visit Naina Devi Temple and Snow View Point

Nainital

Image Source: Freepik

Experience lush greenery and a cool breeze. Take a cable car ride to Gun Hill for panoramic views

Mussoorie

Image Source: Freepik

Chill by the Beas River and indulge in adventure sports. Visit Hadimba Temple and Solang Valley

Manali

Image Source: Freepik

Find tranquility amidst the Himalayas. Visit the Dalai Lama Temple and explore McLeod Ganj

Dharamshala

Image Source: Freepik

Unwind in the serene atmosphere. Explore Bhulla Lake and Tip-in-Top Viewpoint

Lansdowne

Image Source: Freepik

Embrace nature's beauty in the Kumaon hills. Visit Kasar Devi Temple and Bright End Corner

Almora

Image Source: Freepik

Experience peace in the lap of the Himalayas. Explore Chaubatia Gardens and Jhula Devi Temple

Ranikhet

Image Source: Freepik

Escape to this quaint hill station near Delhi. Enjoy nature walks, visit Christ Church, and take in the panoramic views from Monkey Point

Kasauli

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here