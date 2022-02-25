Lifestyle

Rishika Shah

Feb 25, 2022

Hina Khan’s Egyptian holiday 

Birthday Vacay

Actress Hina Khan flew to Egypt with her boyfriend, Rocky for the latter’s birthday celebration

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The duo gave us major couple goals as they posed in front of an Egyptian pyramid

Couple In Love

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

She made a friend in a camel as she posed for an adorable picture with the cutie

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Camel Buddy

This picture looks like a perfect portrait with Hina posing in front of the camel with the pyramids in the background

Desert Daze

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina flashed a cute pout and almost resembled the pharaoh sculpture behind her

Pout Perfect

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina is seen enjoying a camel ride on a bright sunny day in Egypt

Camel Ride

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina is seen being all goofy as she pretends to kiss the Pharaoh sculpture

Goofiness

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina spreads her arms and embraces her beautiful surroundings at the Philae Temple Aswan

Temple Run

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina poses for a sunkissed picture in front of another beautiful temple in Egypt

Sunkissed

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina looked like an adorable tourist as she took a walk at a historic monumental site

History Aesthetic

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

