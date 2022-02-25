Lifestyle
Rishika Shah
Feb 25, 2022
Hina Khan’s Egyptian holiday
Birthday Vacay
Actress Hina Khan flew to Egypt with her boyfriend, Rocky for the latter’s birthday celebration
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The duo gave us major couple goals as they posed in front of an Egyptian pyramid
Couple In Love
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
She made a friend in a camel as she posed for an adorable picture with the cutie
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Camel Buddy
This picture looks like a perfect portrait with Hina posing in front of the camel with the pyramids in the background
Desert Daze
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina flashed a cute pout and almost resembled the pharaoh sculpture behind her
Pout Perfect
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina is seen enjoying a camel ride on a bright sunny day in Egypt
Camel Ride
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina is seen being all goofy as she pretends to kiss the Pharaoh sculpture
Goofiness
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina spreads her arms and embraces her beautiful surroundings at the Philae Temple Aswan
Temple Run
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina poses for a sunkissed picture in front of another beautiful temple in Egypt
Sunkissed
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina looked like an adorable tourist as she took a walk at a historic monumental site
History Aesthetic
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
