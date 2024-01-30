Heading 3

Jiya Surana

January 30, 2024

Historical places to visit in Rajasthan

Travel back in time at Amer Fort, where the majestic history of Rajasthan unfolds amidst grand palaces and the rugged beauty of the surroundings, all held within its impressive walls

Amer Fort

images: Pexels

Unveil the secrets of the 'Palace of the Winds' where a delicate breeze whispers through intricate windows, offering a glimpse into Jaipur's royal past

Hawa Mahal 

images: Pexels

Dive into the royal elegance of City Palace, Jaipur, where timeless architecture and vibrant history weave a regal tapestry inviting you to step into the majestic world of Rajasthan's rich heritage

City Palace 

Image: Shutterstock 

Drift into a fairytale as you visit Jal Mahal, a mesmerizing palace afloat in the still waters of Man Sagar Lake, where architectural splendor meets serene reflections

Jal Mahal 

Image: Shutterstock 

Nestled in Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace is a floating gem, blending royal luxury with Udaipur's scenic beauty in a dreamy dance of opulence and panoramic views

Taj Lake Palace

Image: Shutterstock 

Discover Jaigarh Fort, standing tall in the Aravalli range, where historic walls resonate with tales of bravery, offering panoramic views of Jaipur's enchanting landscape

Jaigarh Fort 

Image: Shutterstock 

Explore the enchanting 'Monsoon Palace,' Sajjangarh, nestled on the Aravalli hills, revealing a celestial panorama of Udaipur's scenic beauty and its romantic dance with the skies

Sajjangarh Palace 

Image: Shutterstock 

Known for its tales of valor and sacrifice, Chittorgarh Fort is the largest fort in India. The fort's history is intertwined with the story of legendary Rajput warrior Rani Padmini 

Chittorgarh Fort

Image: Shutterstock 

One of the World’s largest forts, Jaisalmer Fort, known as ‘Golden Fort’ or ‘Sonar Quila’ is one of the world’s most prominent forts

Jaisalmer Fort

Image: Shutterstock 

Kumbhalgarh Fort is located in the Aravalli hills of Rajsamand district and is the birthplace of the Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. This fort has the second longest wall after the Great Wall in China

Kumbhalgarh Fort

Image: Shutterstock 

