Jiya Surana
travel
January 30, 2024
Historical places to visit in Rajasthan
Travel back in time at Amer Fort, where the majestic history of Rajasthan unfolds amidst grand palaces and the rugged beauty of the surroundings, all held within its impressive walls
Amer Fort
images: Pexels
Unveil the secrets of the 'Palace of the Winds' where a delicate breeze whispers through intricate windows, offering a glimpse into Jaipur's royal past
Hawa Mahal
images: Pexels
Dive into the royal elegance of City Palace, Jaipur, where timeless architecture and vibrant history weave a regal tapestry inviting you to step into the majestic world of Rajasthan's rich heritage
City Palace
Image: Shutterstock
Drift into a fairytale as you visit Jal Mahal, a mesmerizing palace afloat in the still waters of Man Sagar Lake, where architectural splendor meets serene reflections
Jal Mahal
Image: Shutterstock
Nestled in Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace is a floating gem, blending royal luxury with Udaipur's scenic beauty in a dreamy dance of opulence and panoramic views
Taj Lake Palace
Image: Shutterstock
Discover Jaigarh Fort, standing tall in the Aravalli range, where historic walls resonate with tales of bravery, offering panoramic views of Jaipur's enchanting landscape
Jaigarh Fort
Image: Shutterstock
Explore the enchanting 'Monsoon Palace,' Sajjangarh, nestled on the Aravalli hills, revealing a celestial panorama of Udaipur's scenic beauty and its romantic dance with the skies
Sajjangarh Palace
Image: Shutterstock
Known for its tales of valor and sacrifice, Chittorgarh Fort is the largest fort in India. The fort's history is intertwined with the story of legendary Rajput warrior Rani Padmini
Chittorgarh Fort
Image: Shutterstock
One of the World’s largest forts, Jaisalmer Fort, known as ‘Golden Fort’ or ‘Sonar Quila’ is one of the world’s most prominent forts
Jaisalmer Fort
Image: Shutterstock
Kumbhalgarh Fort is located in the Aravalli hills of Rajsamand district and is the birthplace of the Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. This fort has the second longest wall after the Great Wall in China
Kumbhalgarh Fort
Image: Shutterstock
