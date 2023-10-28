Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Historical places to visit worldwide 

A magnificent marble mausoleum, a symbol of eternal love

Taj Mahal, India 

Image Source: pexels

Incan citadel nestled in the Andes, a marvel of architecture and history

Machu Picchu, Peru

Image Source: pexels

Iconic Roman amphitheatre where gladiators once battled

The Colosseum, Italy

Image Source: pexels

A hilltop citadel with the iconic Parthenon temple

The Acropolis of Athens, Greece

Image Source: pexels

Rose-red city carved into the cliffs, a lost wonder of antiquity

Petra, Jordan

Image Source: pexels

Ancient tombs of pharaohs, the last of the Seven Wonders

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

Image Source: pexels

Majestic temple complex showcasing Khmer architecture

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Image Source: pexels

A UNESCO World Heritage site offering breathtaking views of ancient fortifications 

The Great Wall of China

Image Source: pexels

Lavish royal palace and symbol of absolute monarchy

The Palace of Versailles, France

Image Source: pexels

Mysterious stone circle, a prehistoric marvel

Stonehenge, United Kingdom

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here