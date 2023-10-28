Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Historical places to visit worldwide
A magnificent marble mausoleum, a symbol of eternal love
Taj Mahal, India
Image Source: pexels
Incan citadel nestled in the Andes, a marvel of architecture and history
Machu Picchu, Peru
Image Source: pexels
Iconic Roman amphitheatre where gladiators once battled
The Colosseum, Italy
Image Source: pexels
A hilltop citadel with the iconic Parthenon temple
The Acropolis of Athens, Greece
Image Source: pexels
Rose-red city carved into the cliffs, a lost wonder of antiquity
Petra, Jordan
Image Source: pexels
Ancient tombs of pharaohs, the last of the Seven Wonders
Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
Image Source: pexels
Majestic temple complex showcasing Khmer architecture
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Image Source: pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage site offering breathtaking views of ancient fortifications
The Great Wall of China
Image Source: pexels
Lavish royal palace and symbol of absolute monarchy
The Palace of Versailles, France
Image Source: pexels
Mysterious stone circle, a prehistoric marvel
Stonehenge, United Kingdom
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.