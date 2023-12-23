Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 23, 2023

Historical romance books to read

Briony Tallis’s life-altering mistake unfolds against the backdrop of World War II, shaping her relationships with Cecilia and Robbie. This novel explores love, forgiveness, and the impact of choices on the course of one’s life

Atonement, Ian McEwan

 Images Sources: IMDb 

The narrative unfolds as Lilly, a strong-willed and ambitious young woman in Victorian London, disguises herself as a man to work in a newspaper owned by the mysterious and brooding Rikkard Ambrose

Storm and Silence, Robert Their

 Images Sources: Pexels

The second book of the Bridgerton series where Anthony Bridgerton, the older brother, takes center stage in this story as he navigates the challenges of love and commitment

The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn

 Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

A classic historical novel set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era. The story primarily revolves around the headstrong and complex character, Scarlett O’Hara

 Images Sources: Pexels

Gone With The Wind, Margaret Mitchell

Jamie and Claire’s epic love story unfolds across time in this riveting tale that weaves historical fiction with romance, taking readers from 18th-century Scotland to the tumultuous years of the American Revolution

Outlander, Diana Gabaldon

 Images Sources: IMDb 

Wuthering Heights remains a significant work in the literary canon, admired for its exploration of complex emotions and its enduring portrayal of love and obsession

Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë

 Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics

This book is about the love story between Queen Charlotte and King George III, set before the Bridgertons. Their story was such that it changed the ton and caused a huge societal shift 

Queen Charlotte, Julia Quinn

 Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor

This reimagining of Greek mythology explores the deep bond between Achilles and Patroclus, offering a poignant and timeless love story against the backdrop of the Trojan War

The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller

 Images Sources: Instagram- Madeline.e.miller

Set in the aftermath of World War II, this novel unfolds through a series of letters and explores the unexpected bonds forged between residents of Guernsey and a London writer

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows

 Images Sources: IMDb 

Delve into the world of manners, love, and societal expectations in this timeless classic where Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy navigate the complexities of their emotions against the backdrop of 19th-century England

Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen

 Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here