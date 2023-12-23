Historical romance books to read

Briony Tallis’s life-altering mistake unfolds against the backdrop of World War II, shaping her relationships with Cecilia and Robbie. This novel explores love, forgiveness, and the impact of choices on the course of one’s life
Atonement, Ian McEwan
Images Sources: IMDb
The narrative unfolds as Lilly, a strong-willed and ambitious young woman in Victorian London, disguises herself as a man to work in a newspaper owned by the mysterious and brooding Rikkard Ambrose
Storm and Silence, Robert Their
Images Sources: Pexels
The second book of the Bridgerton series where Anthony Bridgerton, the older brother, takes center stage in this story as he navigates the challenges of love and commitment
The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn
Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
A classic historical novel set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era. The story primarily revolves around the headstrong and complex character, Scarlett O’Hara
Images Sources: Pexels
Gone With The Wind, Margaret Mitchell
Jamie and Claire’s epic love story unfolds across time in this riveting tale that weaves historical fiction with romance, taking readers from 18th-century Scotland to the tumultuous years of the American Revolution
Outlander, Diana Gabaldon
Images Sources: IMDb
Wuthering Heights remains a significant work in the literary canon, admired for its exploration of complex emotions and its enduring portrayal of love and obsession
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë
Images Sources: Instagram- penguinclassics
This book is about the love story between Queen Charlotte and King George III, set before the Bridgertons. Their story was such that it changed the ton and caused a huge societal shift
Queen Charlotte, Julia Quinn
Images Sources: Instagram- juliaquinnauthor
This reimagining of Greek mythology explores the deep bond between Achilles and Patroclus, offering a poignant and timeless love story against the backdrop of the Trojan War
The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller
Images Sources: Instagram- Madeline.e.miller
Set in the aftermath of World War II, this novel unfolds through a series of letters and explores the unexpected bonds forged between residents of Guernsey and a London writer
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows
Images Sources: IMDb
Delve into the world of manners, love, and societal expectations in this timeless classic where Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy navigate the complexities of their emotions against the backdrop of 19th-century England