Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
Holi Special: 10 Pakoda Recipes To Try
Thinly sliced onions mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried until crispy
Classic Onion Pakoda
Sliced or grated potatoes mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried until golden brown
Potato Pakoda
Fresh spinach leaves coated in a gram flour batter with spices and fried until crisp
Spinach Pakoda
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) dipped in spiced gram flour batter and fried until golden
Paneer Pakoda
A mix of various vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and bell peppers mixed with gram flour batter and deep-fried
Mixed Vegetable Pakoda
Sweet corn kernels mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried to perfection
Corn Pakoda
Whole green chilies coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy
Mirchi Pakoda
Bread slices stuffed with a spiced potato mixture, dipped in gram flour batter, and fried until golden brown
Bread Pakoda
Moong Dal Pakoda
Split green gram dal soaked, ground into a coarse paste, mixed with spices, and deep-fried until crunchy
Cauliflower florets coated in a tangy and spicy Manchurian sauce, dipped in gram flour batter, and fried until crispy
Gobi Manchurian Pakoda
