Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

Holi Special: 10 Pakoda Recipes To Try

Thinly sliced onions mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried until crispy

Classic Onion Pakoda

Sliced or grated potatoes mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried until golden brown

Potato Pakoda

Fresh spinach leaves coated in a gram flour batter with spices and fried until crisp

Spinach Pakoda

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) dipped in spiced gram flour batter and fried until golden

Paneer Pakoda

A mix of various vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and bell peppers mixed with gram flour batter and deep-fried

Mixed Vegetable Pakoda

Sweet corn kernels mixed with gram flour, spices, and deep-fried to perfection

Corn Pakoda

Whole green chilies coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy

Mirchi Pakoda

Bread slices stuffed with a spiced potato mixture, dipped in gram flour batter, and fried until golden brown

Bread Pakoda

Moong Dal Pakoda

Split green gram dal soaked, ground into a coarse paste, mixed with spices, and deep-fried until crunchy

Cauliflower florets coated in a tangy and spicy Manchurian sauce, dipped in gram flour batter, and fried until crispy 

Gobi Manchurian Pakoda

