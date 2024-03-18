Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 18, 2024
Holi Special: Best Halwa Recipes to try
Made with semolina, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and sometimes saffron, Sooji Halwa is a popular dessert in India
Sooji Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and indulgent dessert made from ground almonds, sugar, ghee, and often flavored with saffron
Badam Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Indian sweet made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron
Moong Dal Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A simple and comforting dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom
Atta Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
Made from chickpea flour (besan), ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom, this halwa has a unique nutty flavor
Image Source: Pexels
Besan Halwa
A fruity twist on the classic halwa, made with grated apples, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Apple Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious and delicious halwa made from grated pumpkin, milk, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Pumpkin Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A tropical delight made from fresh coconut, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Coconut Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
Pineapple Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A refreshing twist on traditional halwa, made from pineapple puree, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom
Made from grated bottle gourd (lauki), milk, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts, this halwa is both nutritious and delicious
Lauki Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
