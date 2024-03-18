Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 18, 2024

Holi Special: Best Halwa Recipes to try

Made with semolina, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and sometimes saffron, Sooji Halwa is a popular dessert in India

Sooji Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and indulgent dessert made from ground almonds, sugar, ghee, and often flavored with saffron

Badam Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Indian sweet made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron

Moong Dal Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A simple and comforting dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom

Atta Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

Made from chickpea flour (besan), ghee, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom, this halwa has a unique nutty flavor

Image Source: Pexels

Besan Halwa

A fruity twist on the classic halwa, made with grated apples, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Apple Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious and delicious halwa made from grated pumpkin, milk, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Pumpkin Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A tropical delight made from fresh coconut, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Coconut Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

Pineapple Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A refreshing twist on traditional halwa, made from pineapple puree, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom

Made from grated bottle gourd (lauki), milk, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts, this halwa is both nutritious and delicious

Lauki Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

