Aditi Singh

March 22, 2024

Holi Special Veg Delights: Batata Vada Recipe

Boil 4-5 medium-sized potatoes until they're cooked through

Boil Potatoes

Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them well in a bowl

Peel and Mash

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chilies, and grated ginger. Saute until fragrant

Tempering

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the tempering. Stir well

Add Spices

Pour this tempering over the mashed potatoes and mix thoroughly

Mix with Potatoes

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls. Set aside

Shape into Balls

Prepare a batter using gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric powder, salt, and water in a separate bowl. Mix until smooth

Prepare Batter

Dip each potato ball into the batter, ensuring it's fully coated

Coat the Balls

Fry

Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Once hot, carefully drop the coated potato balls into the oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy

Drain excess oil on paper towels and serve hot with green chutney or tamarind chutney

Serve

