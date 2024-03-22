Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 22, 2024
Holi Special Veg Delights: Batata Vada Recipe
Boil 4-5 medium-sized potatoes until they're cooked through
Boil Potatoes
Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them well in a bowl
Peel and Mash
In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chilies, and grated ginger. Saute until fragrant
Tempering
Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the tempering. Stir well
Add Spices
Pour this tempering over the mashed potatoes and mix thoroughly
Mix with Potatoes
Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls. Set aside
Shape into Balls
Prepare a batter using gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric powder, salt, and water in a separate bowl. Mix until smooth
Prepare Batter
Dip each potato ball into the batter, ensuring it's fully coated
Coat the Balls
Fry
Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Once hot, carefully drop the coated potato balls into the oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy
Drain excess oil on paper towels and serve hot with green chutney or tamarind chutney
Serve
