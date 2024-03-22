Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Aditi Singh 

March 22, 2024

Holi Special Veg Delights: Kathal Biryani

Rinse the Basmati rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Then drain water and set aside

#1

Heat ghee or oil in large pan or pressure cooker. Add sliced onions and saute until golden brown

#2

Add jackfruit chunks to pan and cook until they turn slightly brown

#3

Add chopped tomatoes, biryani masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft and spices are fragrant

#4

In separate pot, bring water to a boil. Add soaked rice along with some salt and whole spices. Cook rice until it's 70% done. Drain and set aside

#5

In the pan with jackfruit mixture, layer half of cooked rice evenly

#6

Spread half of yogurt over rice layer, followed by some chopped coriander and mint leaves

#7

Repeat layers with remaining rice, yogurt, coriander, and mint leaves

#8

#9

Cover pan tightly with a lid and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked and aromatic

Once done gently fluff biryani with a fork and serve hot with raita or your favorite side dish

#10

