Aditi Singh
March 22, 2024
Holi Special Veg Delights: Kathal Biryani
Rinse the Basmati rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Then drain water and set aside
Heat ghee or oil in large pan or pressure cooker. Add sliced onions and saute until golden brown
Add jackfruit chunks to pan and cook until they turn slightly brown
Add chopped tomatoes, biryani masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft and spices are fragrant
In separate pot, bring water to a boil. Add soaked rice along with some salt and whole spices. Cook rice until it's 70% done. Drain and set aside
In the pan with jackfruit mixture, layer half of cooked rice evenly
Spread half of yogurt over rice layer, followed by some chopped coriander and mint leaves
Repeat layers with remaining rice, yogurt, coriander, and mint leaves
Cover pan tightly with a lid and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked and aromatic
Once done gently fluff biryani with a fork and serve hot with raita or your favorite side dish
