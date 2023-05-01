Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Fitness 

MAY 01, 2023

Home Detox Remedies To Recharge Yourself

Image : Pexels 

Lemon water is not only a tasty drink but also supports the detoxification of the body. The citric acid in lemon juice helps stimulate your digestive system and encourages healthy bowel movements 

Lemon water

Image : Pexels 

Herbal teas like green tea, ginger tea etc. have delicious and natural ways to support digestive health and promote overall wellness

Herbal teas 

Image : Pexels 

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and bile, improving your digestion, metabolism, and lipid profiles

Apple cider vinegar

Image : Pexels 

It helps to boost immunity and improve your liver functioning 

Fruit and vegetable juice cleanse 

Image : Pexels 

Adding Epsom salt to your bath can help draw out toxins through the skin and promote relaxation

Epsom salt bath

Image : Pexels 

Dry brushing is a simple and affordable natural detox remedy that can help exfoliate your skin and promote lymphatic drainage

Dry brushing

Image : Pexels 

The best way to remove toxins and burn calories is through sweating, especially working out

Exercise 

Image : Pexels 

Similar to exercising, sitting in a sauna can help you sweat out toxins and boost your body's detoxification processes

Sauna 

Image : Pexels 

Drinking enough water is important for our bodies. Water will help you to flush out toxins easily from your body, you will have glowing skin and a detoxed body in no time 

Water

Image : Pexels 

These foods have healthy bacteria that can improve gut health and digestion, which can eliminate toxins more effectively

Whole foods and probiotic 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here