MAY 01, 2023
Home Detox Remedies To Recharge Yourself
Image : Pexels
Lemon water is not only a tasty drink but also supports the detoxification of the body. The citric acid in lemon juice helps stimulate your digestive system and encourages healthy bowel movements
Lemon water
Image : Pexels
Herbal teas like green tea, ginger tea etc. have delicious and natural ways to support digestive health and promote overall wellness
Herbal teas
Image : Pexels
Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and bile, improving your digestion, metabolism, and lipid profiles
Apple cider vinegar
Image : Pexels
It helps to boost immunity and improve your liver functioning
Fruit and vegetable juice cleanse
Image : Pexels
Adding Epsom salt to your bath can help draw out toxins through the skin and promote relaxation
Epsom salt bath
Image : Pexels
Dry brushing is a simple and affordable natural detox remedy that can help exfoliate your skin and promote lymphatic drainage
Dry brushing
Image : Pexels
The best way to remove toxins and burn calories is through sweating, especially working out
Exercise
Image : Pexels
Similar to exercising, sitting in a sauna can help you sweat out toxins and boost your body's detoxification processes
Sauna
Image : Pexels
Drinking enough water is important for our bodies. Water will help you to flush out toxins easily from your body, you will have glowing skin and a detoxed body in no time
Water
Image : Pexels
These foods have healthy bacteria that can improve gut health and digestion, which can eliminate toxins more effectively
Whole foods and probiotic
