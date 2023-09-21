Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Home gardening tips for beginners 

Place your garden in a right location, where you'll see it regularly and that way you'll spend more time with your garden daily

Image: Pexels

Site 

Follow the sun

Image: Pexels

Pay attention to how sunlight plays through your yard before choosing a spot for your garden. Most of the plants need at least 6 hours of sun in order to thrive

Plan your new garden near a water source. It'll help you to give your plants water easily, whenever they get thirsty 

Stay close to water

Image: Pexels

Choose right soil

Image: Pexels

One of the important pieces of advice is to invest in soil that is nutrient-rich and well-drained. Improving the quality of the soil is hard.  Add organic compost made of tea compost, vegetable peels, to your soil to improve its quality

Once you have a plan in place, you’ll need some basic gardening tools. You'll require a pair of pruning scissors, a spade, a trowel, a garden fork, pipe, watering can, and a gardening knife etc

Grab basic gardening tools

Image: Pexels

Take some time to study the plants. You can check your plant seed package for information. Picking the plants that are native to your area can make your life very easy

Pick the plants 

Image: Pexels

Raised beds or garden beds are attractive to look at and raised beds make it easier for you to work in your garden

Image: Pexels

Garden beds

Plant seeds about 3-4 times as deep as the diameter of the seed unless otherwise written on the packaging of the seed and cover the seeds with the soil and water them thoroughly 

Plant with care

Image: Pexels

The goal of watering the plants is to give them enough water to sustain but overwatering your plants can lead to waterlogging which can damage them 

Water the plants

Image: Pexels

Pests and diseases are more attracted to plants that are stressed or have some deficiency, so keep the plants healthy and well nourished to keep the pests away

Keep pests and diseases away

Image: Pexels

