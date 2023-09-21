Home gardening tips for beginners 

Place your garden in a right location, where you'll see it regularly and that way you'll spend more time with your garden daily
Image: Pexels
Site
Follow the sun
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to how sunlight plays through your yard before choosing a spot for your garden. Most of the plants need at least 6 hours of sun in order to thrive
Plan your new garden near a water source. It'll help you to give your plants water easily, whenever they get thirsty
Stay close to water
Image: Pexels
Choose right soil
Image: Pexels
One of the important pieces of advice is to invest in soil that is nutrient-rich and well-drained. Improving the quality of the soil is hard. Add organic compost made of tea compost, vegetable peels, to your soil to improve its quality
Once you have a plan in place, you’ll need some basic gardening tools. You'll require a pair of pruning scissors, a spade, a trowel, a garden fork, pipe, watering can, and a gardening knife etc
Grab basic gardening tools
Image: Pexels
Take some time to study the plants. You can check your plant seed package for information. Picking the plants that are native to your area can make your life very easy
Pick the plants
Image: Pexels
Raised beds or garden beds are attractive to look at and raised beds make it easier for you to work in your garden
Image: Pexels
Garden beds
Plant seeds about 3-4 times as deep as the diameter of the seed unless otherwise written on the packaging of the seed and cover the seeds with the soil and water them thoroughly
Plant with care
Image: Pexels
The goal of watering the plants is to give them enough water to sustain but overwatering your plants can lead to waterlogging which can damage them
Water the plants
Image: Pexels
Pests and diseases are more attracted to plants that are stressed or have some deficiency, so keep the plants healthy and well nourished to keep the pests away