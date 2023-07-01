Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 01, 2023
Home ingredients for a night serum
Doing skincare at night is necessary to keep skin healthy and nourished
Skincare
Image : Pexels
Take a look at some home and kitchen ingredients for a night serum
Image : Pexels
Natural Products
The oil is suitable for all skin types and can be applied before sleeping to avoid dry skin
Coconut Oil
Image : Pexels
Milk is easily available in every household. It is very hydrating and nourishes the skin
Milk
Image : Pexels
Ghee
Image : Pexels
Ghee has hydrating properties and can be applied on lips to avoid chapped lips
Image : Pexels
Rose Water
Rose water is a natural toner and has anti-aging quality
Olive oil can hydrate the skin and it is necessary to massage after application to boost circulation
Olive Oil
Image : Pexels
Aloe Vera gel keeps the face healthy and helps dry skin and prevents wrinkles
Aloe vera
Image : Pexels
Green Tea
Image : Pexels
Green Tea is good for treating dark circles and soothing the skin
Image : Pexels
It is necessary to take off makeup before hitting the bed and try a patch test before using a new product
Tips
