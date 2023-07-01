Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 01, 2023

Home ingredients for a night serum

Doing skincare at night is necessary to keep skin healthy and nourished

Skincare

Image : Pexels

Take a look at some home and kitchen ingredients for a night serum 

Image : Pexels

Natural Products

The oil is suitable for all skin types and can be applied before sleeping to avoid dry skin

Coconut Oil

Image : Pexels

Milk is easily available in every household. It is very hydrating and nourishes the skin

Milk

Image : Pexels

Ghee

Image : Pexels

Ghee has hydrating properties and can be applied on lips to avoid chapped lips

Image : Pexels

Rose Water

Rose water is a natural toner and has anti-aging quality 

Olive oil can hydrate the skin and it is necessary to massage after application to boost circulation

Olive Oil

Image : Pexels

Aloe Vera gel keeps the face healthy and helps dry skin and prevents wrinkles 

Aloe vera

Image : Pexels

Green Tea

Image : Pexels

Green Tea is good for treating dark circles and soothing the skin

Image : Pexels

It is necessary to take off makeup before hitting the bed and try a patch test before using a new product

Tips

