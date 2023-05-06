Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 06, 2023

Home Remedies For Angular Cheilitis

Image : Pexels

Angular cheilitis is an inflammatory skin problem that occurs on the corners of the mouth. It is often considered a symptom for other conditions. According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some home remedies to get rid of it. Check out 

What is angular cheilitis?

Image : Pexels

As coconut oil has antifungal and moisturizing qualities, it’s considered one of the best home remedies for angular cheilitis. Apply a generous amount of cold-pressure coconut oil to the affected areas and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wipe it off with a clean, dry, and soft cloth. Re-apply as and when required

Coconut oil

Image : Pexels

Aloe vera is popular for its soothing and healing properties and nourishes the skin from within, making it a trusted angular cheilitis self-care method

Aloe vera 

Image : Pexels

Apply a few drops of jojoba oil on the skin condition and let it work its magic for 30 minutes before wiping it off and repeating the process about thrice a day

Jojoba oil

Image : Pexels

Garlic can act as an antimicrobial agent and also has antiseptic properties. Crush a clove of garlic or form a paste and apply a pea-sized amount mixed with lotion or moisturizer. Leave it on for 5 minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth followed by a dry cloth

Garlic

Image : Pexels

Lemons have a high acidic content which helps prevent acne and other skin problems while also having antioxidant properties. It’s a great source of hydration and Vitamin C 

Lemon

Image : Pexels

Probiotic yogurt may also be a great angular cheilitis home treatment as it contains live cultures that are beneficial in curing skin problems

Yogurt 

Image : Pexels

Cucumbers contain astringent and offer cooling properties to the skin. It also aids collagen levels which helps in cell regeneration

Cucumber 

Image : Pexels

Neem leaves boast antiseptic properties. This trusted Ayurvedic herb also has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help treat skin infections and soothe irritated, dry, and patchy skin

Neem leaves 

Image : Pexels

Castor oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acid which helps keep the skin moisturized. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which aid in reducing swelling

Castor oil 

Image : Pexels

Olive oil also moisturizes the skin and fights bacteria, making it a great choice for those looking for angular cheilitis treatments at home

Olive oil 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here