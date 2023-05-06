MAY 06, 2023
Home Remedies For Angular Cheilitis
Angular cheilitis is an inflammatory skin problem that occurs on the corners of the mouth. It is often considered a symptom for other conditions. According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some home remedies to get rid of it. Check out
What is angular cheilitis?
As coconut oil has antifungal and moisturizing qualities, it’s considered one of the best home remedies for angular cheilitis. Apply a generous amount of cold-pressure coconut oil to the affected areas and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wipe it off with a clean, dry, and soft cloth. Re-apply as and when required
Coconut oil
Aloe vera is popular for its soothing and healing properties and nourishes the skin from within, making it a trusted angular cheilitis self-care method
Aloe vera
Apply a few drops of jojoba oil on the skin condition and let it work its magic for 30 minutes before wiping it off and repeating the process about thrice a day
Jojoba oil
Garlic can act as an antimicrobial agent and also has antiseptic properties. Crush a clove of garlic or form a paste and apply a pea-sized amount mixed with lotion or moisturizer. Leave it on for 5 minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth followed by a dry cloth
Garlic
Lemons have a high acidic content which helps prevent acne and other skin problems while also having antioxidant properties. It’s a great source of hydration and Vitamin C
Lemon
Probiotic yogurt may also be a great angular cheilitis home treatment as it contains live cultures that are beneficial in curing skin problems
Yogurt
Cucumbers contain astringent and offer cooling properties to the skin. It also aids collagen levels which helps in cell regeneration
Cucumber
Neem leaves boast antiseptic properties. This trusted Ayurvedic herb also has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help treat skin infections and soothe irritated, dry, and patchy skin
Neem leaves
Castor oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acid which helps keep the skin moisturized. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which aid in reducing swelling
Castor oil
Olive oil also moisturizes the skin and fights bacteria, making it a great choice for those looking for angular cheilitis treatments at home
Olive oil
