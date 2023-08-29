Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 29, 2023
Home remedies for chapped lips
Image: Pexels
It is an excellent remedy for chapped lips as they are natural moisturizers
Coconut oil
Olive oil helps treat chapped lips by providing moisture
Image: Pexels
Olive oil
Honey contains antibacterial properties and petroleum jelly is used to nourish the skin
Image: Pexels
Honey and vaseline
Cucumber is excellent for hydration and has a nourishing and soothing effect on the lips
Image: Pexels
Cucumber
Aloe vera
Image: Pexels
It soothes your skin and removes dead skin cells
Image: Pexels
Green tea bags
They contain polyphenols that have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relieve the burning sensation on chapped lips
Cocoa butter contains fatty acids that condition, protect and nourish dehydrated skin
Cocoa butter
Image: Pexels
Sugar granules are excellent for exfoliating your chapped lips resulting in soft and supple lips
Sugar method
Image: Pexels
Baking soda, sugar & vanilla extract
Image: Pexels
Sugar and baking soda act as exfoliants in this mix, while vanilla extract adds a pleasant flavor to this lip scrub
Image: Pexels
It forms a protective layer on the lips and hydrates the skin, while also keeping the skin smoother
Petroleum jelly
