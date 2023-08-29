Heading 3

Home remedies for chapped lips

It is an excellent remedy for chapped lips as they are natural moisturizers 

Coconut oil

Olive oil helps treat chapped lips by providing moisture 

Olive oil 

Honey contains antibacterial properties and petroleum jelly is used to nourish the skin

Honey and vaseline 

Cucumber is excellent for hydration and has a nourishing and soothing effect on the lips

Cucumber 

Aloe vera

It soothes your skin and removes dead skin cells

Green tea bags

They contain polyphenols that have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relieve the burning sensation on chapped lips

Cocoa butter contains fatty acids that condition, protect and nourish dehydrated skin

Cocoa butter

Sugar granules are excellent for exfoliating your chapped lips resulting in soft and supple lips

Sugar method

Baking soda, sugar & vanilla extract

Sugar and baking soda act as exfoliants in this mix, while vanilla extract adds a pleasant flavor to this lip scrub 

It forms a protective layer on the lips and hydrates the skin, while also keeping the skin smoother

Petroleum jelly

