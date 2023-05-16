MAY 16, 2023

Heading 3

Home remedies for long eyelashes

Castor oil has shown the potential in helping with hair loss. It may also be an alternative option for maintaining the thickness of your lashes. However, applying it can also cause dryness to the hair

Castor Oil

Coconut oil is used for hair care due to
its penetrating effect, which helps in preventing hair loss. Hence, it can also
be used to treat thinning and damaged eyelashes and aid their regrowth

Coconut oil

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help reduce hair loss. It also contains tocotrienol compounds that may help increase the number of hair stands. Hence, it may contribute to longer lashes

Green tea is a rich source of a polyphenol called epigallocatechin-3-gallate which can help hair growth. Hence, it may also help in aiding the growth of your lashes

Green Tea

Massaging helps improve blood circulation. Massaging your scalp regularly, be it with or without oil can improve hair length and thickness. Massaging your eyelids gently may help you get similar results

Massage

A study has found that lemon peel oil could also help in the treatment of eyelash mites and promotes faster hair growth

Lemon peel Oil

Petroleum jelly can help moisturize your eyelashes and help in getting rid of eyelash mites, preventing further damage to lashes

Petroleum jelly

Shea butter is rich in vitamin C and is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin C prevents free radical damage and boosts collagen. Hence, it may help maintain the thickness of your lashes and boost their growth

Shea Butter

Olive oil contains a phenolic compound called oleuropein. In a rat study, oleuropein was found to increase hair growth. Hence, it may contribute to longer eyelashes

Olive Oil

Biotin deficiency can cause loss of hair on
the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Ingesting biotin supplements may help improve this condition. Consult a healthcare provider for
the required dosage of biotin supplements

Biotin Supplement

