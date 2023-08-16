Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 16, 2023

Home remedies for period cramp relief

Images: Pexels 

Using a heat patch can help relax the muscles of your uterus, which can reduce pain 

Heat patch

Lavender, rose, cinnamon, clove essential oils can help ease period cramps when massaged onto the abdomen

Images: Pexels 

Massage

Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers can help with period cramps and headaches too

Images: Pexels 

A pain reliever 

Low-to-medium intensity aerobic exercise may help reduce pain caused by period cramps 

Images: Pexels 

Exercise

Yoga asanas

Images: Pexels 

Women who participated in a 60-minute yoga asanas class once a week for 12 weeks showed significant reductions in their period cramps

Image: Pexels

Hot bath

Taking a hot bath is another way to surround your abdominal, pelvic, and back muscles with the warmth that they need to relax

Reducing caffeine intake was associated with shorter, lighter periods and reduced menstrual pain

Avoid caffeine

Images: Pexels 

When you’re dehydrated, abdominal cramps might feel more painful, so stay hydrated and drink at least 8 glasses of water per day

Stay hydrated

Image: Pexels 

Sleeping position

Image: Pexels

The fetal position is the best sleeping position for menstrual cramps

Image: Pexels

Acupressure may reduce the severity and duration of period pain. Rubbing circles on your calf at a point above your ankle can help relieve period pain 

Acupressure

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here