Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 16, 2023
Home remedies for period cramp relief
Using a heat patch can help relax the muscles of your uterus, which can reduce pain
Heat patch
Lavender, rose, cinnamon, clove essential oils can help ease period cramps when massaged onto the abdomen
Massage
Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers can help with period cramps and headaches too
A pain reliever
Low-to-medium intensity aerobic exercise may help reduce pain caused by period cramps
Exercise
Yoga asanas
Women who participated in a 60-minute yoga asanas class once a week for 12 weeks showed significant reductions in their period cramps
Hot bath
Taking a hot bath is another way to surround your abdominal, pelvic, and back muscles with the warmth that they need to relax
Reducing caffeine intake was associated with shorter, lighter periods and reduced menstrual pain
Avoid caffeine
When you’re dehydrated, abdominal cramps might feel more painful, so stay hydrated and drink at least 8 glasses of water per day
Stay hydrated
Sleeping position
The fetal position is the best sleeping position for menstrual cramps
Acupressure may reduce the severity and duration of period pain. Rubbing circles on your calf at a point above your ankle can help relieve period pain
Acupressure
