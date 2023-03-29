Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

MAR 29, 2023

Home Remedies To Combat Bad Breath

Source: Pexels

ecause of poor breath, you could find it difficult to speak with someone. Even worse is when you are unaware of it and someone else informs you of it

Poor Breath

Source: Pexels

It reduces your self-assurance and confidence in a work environment and may even have an impact on your relationships

Reduces Self-Assurance 

The causes of foul breath are not secret; among the most prevalent are coated tongues, tooth decay, gum disease, and poor oral hygiene

Source: Pexels

Causes Of Bad Breath

All foods can get trapped in your teeth, but certain, like onions and garlic, can also cause bad breath more frequently

Source: Pexels

Specific Food 

Source: Pexels

Home Remedies 

Here are 5 easy remedies for bad breath which you can try at home

Dry mouth can be brought on by many different things, one of them being dehydration. One of the most important ways to prevent bad breath is to drink water every day

Source: Pexels

Drink Water 

Cloves aid in breath freshening and battle tooth-cavity-causing germs

Source: Pexels

Chewing On Cloves 

According to research, green tea's antioxidants counteract a variety of reasons for foul breath

Source: Pexels

Green Tea 

Fennel seeds provide a fragrant essential oil with antimicrobial qualities that can help you breathe better

Source: Pexels

Fennel Seeds 

Yogurt contains Lactobacillus, a helpful bacteria. The gut is only one region where these beneficial bacteria might help your body fight off pathogenic microbes. Make sure your yogurt is low in sugar, such as plain or non-fat yogurt, as this can help to reduce bad breath

Source: Pexels

Consume Yogurt

You must exercise good dental hygiene. However, you should see a doctor if you continue to think your breath smells awful and doesn't get better despite attempting the aforementioned remedies

Source: Pexels

Conclusion 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here