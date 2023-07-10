Heading 3

Home remedies to cure cold during monsoon

Monsoon is known for getting infected with cold and flu. Here are some tips to stay safe

Causes

Make sure to drink lukewarm and filtered water to be safe

Make a paste of ginger powder and honey and lick it before meals

Take hot showers and make sure to take steam twice a day 

Mix honey, turmeric and pepper powder to form a paste. Consume it in some portions after meals to soothe the throat

Avoid eating junk food and opt for healthy food like khichdi 

Drink herbal tea made of mint or ginger to keep the body warm

Prefer having home-cooked food with garlic as it has antibacterial properties

Mix turmeric, ghee and lukewarm water and gargle with it 2-3 times a day

In case of severe cold or cough, it is recommended to take advice from a doctor

Disclaimer

