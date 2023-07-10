Heading 3
Home remedies to cure cold during monsoon
Monsoon is known for getting infected with cold and flu. Here are some tips to stay safe
Causes
Make sure to drink lukewarm and filtered water to be safe
#1
Make a paste of ginger powder and honey and lick it before meals
#2
Take hot showers and make sure to take steam twice a day
#3
#4
Mix honey, turmeric and pepper powder to form a paste. Consume it in some portions after meals to soothe the throat
Avoid eating junk food and opt for healthy food like khichdi
#5
Drink herbal tea made of mint or ginger to keep the body warm
#6
Prefer having home-cooked food with garlic as it has antibacterial properties
#7
#8
Mix turmeric, ghee and lukewarm water and gargle with it 2-3 times a day
In case of severe cold or cough, it is recommended to take advice from a doctor
Disclaimer
