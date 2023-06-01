Heading 3

JUNE 01, 2023

Home remedies to eliminate bad breath

Bad Breath usually is due to bad oral hygiene or after consuming garlic and onions. Take a look through the remedies

The Vitamin C present in orange prevents oral infection and avoids bad breath

Orange

MIx half teaspoon of salt with lukewarm water and gargle for around 30 secs. It is an effective way to get rid of bad breath

Salt Water Gargles

The antibacterial bacteria of cloves helps to clean mouth and freshen it quickly 

Cloves

The gum increases saliva production and flavored gums make your mouth fresh

Chewing gum

Cardamom

Keeping elaichi (Cardamom) in mouth can easily manage bad breath

Apple Cider Vinegar balances PH levels in your mouth and gets rid of bad breath. It can be consumed directly or by diluting in water

Apple cider vinegar

Chewing tulsi leaves maintains oral hygiene and removes foul breath

Tulsi

Carrot removes odor causing bacteria from your teeth and act as natural toothbrush

Carrot

Adding tea tree oil to your toothpaste and brushing with it is an effective way to get rid of bad breath

Tea Tree Oil

