JUNE 01, 2023
Home remedies to eliminate bad breath
Bad Breath usually is due to bad oral hygiene or after consuming garlic and onions. Take a look through the remedies
Bad Breath
The Vitamin C present in orange prevents oral infection and avoids bad breath
Orange
MIx half teaspoon of salt with lukewarm water and gargle for around 30 secs. It is an effective way to get rid of bad breath
Salt Water Gargles
The antibacterial bacteria of cloves helps to clean mouth and freshen it quickly
Cloves
The gum increases saliva production and flavored gums make your mouth fresh
Chewing gum
Cardamom
Keeping elaichi (Cardamom) in mouth can easily manage bad breath
Apple Cider Vinegar balances PH levels in your mouth and gets rid of bad breath. It can be consumed directly or by diluting in water
Apple cider vinegar
Chewing tulsi leaves maintains oral hygiene and removes foul breath
Tulsi
Carrot removes odor causing bacteria from your teeth and act as natural toothbrush
Carrot
Adding tea tree oil to your toothpaste and brushing with it is an effective way to get rid of bad breath
Tea Tree Oil
