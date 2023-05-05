MAY 05, 2023
Home remedies to get rid of acne
Image : Unsplash
Aloe Vera is an antibiotic and anti-inflammatory, which means it can reduce acne symptoms and prevent acne breakouts. Apply the gel extracted from the plant and rinse it off after 10 mins with a cleanser
Aloevera
Image : Pexels
Honey can treat skin diseases because it contains many antioxidants that can help unclog pores. Apply it with a cotton pad onto the pimples
Honey
Image : Pexels
Green tea has antioxidants that help reduce acne and fight skin infection
Green Tea
Image : Pexels
Coconut oil will help destroy acne-causing germs and reduce redness. Apply coconut oil directly to the acne-prone area
Coconut Oil
Image : Pexels
Tea tree oil is an essential disinfectant and anti-inflammatory, meaning it kills acne-causing bacteria. Use Tea tree extract for acne in creams, gels or oils
Tea tree Oil
Image : Pexels
This cool, soothing mask helps smooth rough skin caused by acne. Crush the whole cucumber, strain the juice, add 1 tablespoon of sugar and mix well. Apply to face and leave for 10 minutes, then wash off with cold water
Cucumber Face Mask
Image : Pexels
Mix a teaspoon of turmeric with drinking water or rose water to make a paste. Apply this on your face and on acne-prone areas
Turmeric Face Mask
Image : Pexels
Grab some fresh fruit from the freezer and have yourself an easy facial cleanser. Cut two or three in half, apply the pulp on your face and neck and rinse with cold water
Grape Cleanser
Image : Pexels
Just handclasp a lemon into the bowl and add a few drops of rose water. Apply this mixture with a cotton ball to the affected area such as the neck or face. This not only prevents the formation of acne, but also helps to brighten the skin and diminish the presence of scars
Lemon Juice
Image : Pexels
Mint helps unclog pores and helps fight infection. Mix two tablespoons of fresh mint with two tablespoons of yogurt and oatmeal to remove acne on the face
Mint
