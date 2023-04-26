APRIL 26, 2023
Home remedies to get rid of dark circles
Do your best in drinking more water. Other fluids like milk, tea, and juices can also keep you hydrated. Eating fruits and veggies also adds to your overall fluid intake
Stay Hydrated
Getting some extra sleep may also reduce the appearance of dark circles. Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons for your skin being pale and making the circles more obvious
Get some sleep
Try elevating your head with a few pillows, it helps in preventing the fluids from pooling under your eyes, which makes them look puffy and swollen, be careful to not sprain your neck while practicing this
Change your sleeping position
Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes. Then chill them in the refrigerator for 15 - 20 minutes. once they're cold, apply the tea bags to your closed eyes for 10-20 minutes after that remove them and rinse your eyes with cold water
Use tea bags
Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washed cloth and apply it to your eyes. Apply it to your dark circle areas for 20 minutes. Do this process at least once a week for better effect
Cold compress
Applying cucumber slices to their eyes may reduce the appearance of dark eye circles. The cold temperature of the cucumber slices may improve swelling due to sleeping, eczema, or allergies
Cumber slices
It is also said that applying Vitamin K eye pads for an hour every night for a month also really helps in reducing dark eye circles
Vitamin K
Kojic acid and arbutin are naturally derived substances. Arbutin can improve the appearance of dark circles under the eyes. Before using a beauty product containing these substances you should consult a doctor or a dermatologist
Kojic Acid and Arbutin
Place a spoon full of Alovera gel in a cup, and using a cotton pad apply it evenly to your under eyes. Leave it for 15 - 20 minutes and wipe it off with a damped towel
Alovera gel
Take two tablespoons of milk and one teaspoon of rose water and mix them. Using cotton, apply the mixture under your eyes and leave it to dry. After it is dry you can rinse it with cold water
Rose water and Milk
