APRIL 26, 2023

Home remedies to get rid of dark circles

Do your best in drinking more water. Other fluids like milk, tea, and juices can also keep you hydrated. Eating fruits and veggies also adds to your overall fluid intake

Stay Hydrated

Getting some extra sleep may also reduce the appearance of dark circles. Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons for your skin being pale and making the circles more obvious

Get some sleep

Try elevating your head with a few pillows, it helps in preventing the fluids from pooling under your eyes, which makes them look puffy and swollen, be careful to not sprain your neck while practicing this

Change your sleeping position

Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes. Then chill them in the refrigerator for 15 - 20 minutes. once they're cold, apply the tea bags to your closed eyes for 10-20 minutes after that remove them and rinse your eyes with cold water

Use tea bags

Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washed cloth and apply it to your eyes. Apply it to your dark circle areas for 20 minutes. Do this process at least once a week for better effect

Cold compress

Applying cucumber slices to their eyes may reduce the appearance of dark eye circles. The cold temperature of the cucumber slices may improve swelling due to sleeping, eczema, or allergies

Cumber slices

It is also said that applying Vitamin K eye pads for an hour every night for a month also really helps in reducing dark eye circles

Vitamin K 

Kojic acid and arbutin are naturally derived substances. Arbutin can improve the appearance of dark circles under the eyes. Before using a beauty product containing these substances you should consult a doctor or a dermatologist

Kojic Acid and Arbutin

Place a spoon full of Alovera gel in a cup, and using a cotton pad apply it evenly to your under eyes. Leave it for 15 - 20 minutes and wipe it off with a damped towel

Alovera gel

Take two tablespoons of milk and one teaspoon of rose water and mix them. Using cotton, apply the mixture under your eyes and leave it to dry. After it is dry you can rinse it with cold water

Rose water and Milk

