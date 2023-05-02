MAY 02, 2023
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Red Eyes
Image- Pexels
The National Library Of Medicine in the US found various reasons why your eyes may be red. The causes can be conjunctivitis to contact lens problems. Here are 10 home remedies through which you can get rid of the problem
Red eyes
Image- Pexels
Take a thick and soft piece of cloth, preferably cotton, and soak it in a clean bowl of cold/warm water. Squeeze the excess water and place the cloth over your eyes to give it some relief
Cold or warm compress
Image- Pexels
Use a humidifier
Dryness in the air surrounding you can cause or aggravate red eyes. Place a humidifier, which releases water vapor or steam, in the room you use most
Image- Pexels
Invest in a few extra pillowcases and change them every day till your red eye problem goes away. Ensure that you also keep your sheets and blankets clean
Change your pillowcase every day
Image- Pexels
To use butterfly pea flower, crush it and mix it with cow’s milk to form a thin paste. Apply it over your eyes and let it sit for 5 minutes before washing it off with clean, cold water. This flower has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties
Butterfly pea flower
Image- Pexels
Placing wet tea bags over your eyes for 10 minutes may help reduce inflammation, swelling, and fight eye redness
Tea bags
Image- Pexels
Add half a cucumber and 2 tablespoons of yogurt in a blender to make a paste. Apply it to your face for 10 minutes and see the results
Cucumber slices
Image- Pexels
Reduce screen time as it may sometimes be the only solution to cure red eyes
Digital detox
Image- Pexels
Spend 5 minutes of your day vaporizing. The steam will soothe your face and eyes and help in reducing redness in the eyes
Use a vaporizer
Image- Pexels
One of the easiest ways is splashing your eyes with water. Use room temperature water in quick succession several times for best results
Water
Image- Pexels
Aloe vera is considered one of nature’s most healing remedies to cure red eyes as it has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce swelling and offers a cool, soothing sensation to your eyes
Aloe vera
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.