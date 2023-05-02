Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 02, 2023

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Red Eyes

The National Library Of Medicine in the US found various reasons why your eyes may be red. The causes can be conjunctivitis to contact lens problems. Here are 10 home remedies through which you can get rid of the problem

Red eyes

Take a thick and soft piece of cloth, preferably cotton, and soak it in a clean bowl of cold/warm water. Squeeze the excess water and place the cloth over your eyes to give it some relief

Cold or warm compress

Use a humidifier

Dryness in the air surrounding you can cause or aggravate red eyes. Place a humidifier, which releases water vapor or steam, in the room you use most

Invest in a few extra pillowcases and change them every day till your red eye problem goes away. Ensure that you also keep your sheets and blankets clean

Change your pillowcase every day

To use butterfly pea flower, crush it and mix it with cow’s milk to form a thin paste. Apply it over your eyes and let it sit for 5 minutes before washing it off with clean, cold water. This flower has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Butterfly pea flower

Placing wet tea bags over your eyes for 10 minutes may help reduce inflammation, swelling, and fight eye redness

Tea bags

Add half a cucumber and 2 tablespoons of yogurt in a blender to make a paste. Apply it to your face for 10 minutes and see the results

Cucumber slices

Reduce screen time as it may sometimes be the only solution to cure red eyes

Digital detox

Spend 5 minutes of your day vaporizing. The steam will soothe your face and eyes and help in reducing redness in the eyes

Use a vaporizer

One of the easiest ways is splashing your eyes with water. Use room temperature water in quick succession several times for best results

Water

Aloe vera is considered one of nature’s most healing remedies to cure red eyes as it has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce swelling and offers a cool, soothing sensation to your eyes

Aloe vera

