Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 17, 2023

Home Remedies To Treat Uneven Skin Tone 

Take 1 tablespoon of each item and mix them well. Apply the smooth paste to your skin to get a great result 

Sandalwood, lemon, milk, and honey

The mixture of gram flour, rosewater, and yogurt works wonders in removing uneven skin tone 

Gram flour, rosewater, and yogurt

Take 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix it with 2 tablespoons of rose water. Make a smooth paste to apply to your face 

Aloe vera and rose water

A tomato and potato juice mixture is one of the best home remedies to get rid of uneven skin tone 

Tomato and potato juice

Combine these ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply it to your face to get the effective result

Neem, basil, and rosewater

Mix these ingredients to form a thick paste. Apply it to your face to get rid of uneven skin tone 

Cinnamon, almond oil, and coffee powder

Take 1 tablespoon of each item and mix them well in a bowl. Apply the paste to your skin 

Nutmeg and milk

Mix these ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply it to your skin to remove uneven skin tone 

Rice flour, milk, and turmeric

Take 1 tablespoon of tomato juice and 1 tablespoon of grape juice. Mix them well and apply it to your face using a cotton pad 

Tomato and grape

The mixture of tamarind powder, honey and lemon juice will work magically to get rid of uneven skin tone

Tamarind, honey, and lemon

