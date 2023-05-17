MAY 17, 2023
Home Remedies To Treat Uneven Skin Tone
Image : Pexels
Take 1 tablespoon of each item and mix them well. Apply the smooth paste to your skin to get a great result
Sandalwood, lemon, milk, and honey
Image : Pexels
The mixture of gram flour, rosewater, and yogurt works wonders in removing uneven skin tone
Gram flour, rosewater, and yogurt
Image : Pexels
Take 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix it with 2 tablespoons of rose water. Make a smooth paste to apply to your face
Aloe vera and rose water
Image : Pexels
A tomato and potato juice mixture is one of the best home remedies to get rid of uneven skin tone
Tomato and potato juice
Image : Pexels
Combine these ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply it to your face to get the effective result
Neem, basil, and rosewater
Image : Pexels
Mix these ingredients to form a thick paste. Apply it to your face to get rid of uneven skin tone
Cinnamon, almond oil, and coffee powder
Image : Pexels
Take 1 tablespoon of each item and mix them well in a bowl. Apply the paste to your skin
Nutmeg and milk
Image : Pexels
Mix these ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply it to your skin to remove uneven skin tone
Rice flour, milk, and turmeric
Image : Pexels
Take 1 tablespoon of tomato juice and 1 tablespoon of grape juice. Mix them well and apply it to your face using a cotton pad
Tomato and grape
Image : Pexels
The mixture of tamarind powder, honey and lemon juice will work magically to get rid of uneven skin tone
Tamarind, honey, and lemon
