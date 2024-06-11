Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2024

Homemade brownie recipe 


Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and line the baking pan with parchment paper

Preheat Oven

Image source- Freepik

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt

Mix Dry Ingredients

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

In the center of the dry ingredients. Add some butter, milk, and vanilla extract 

Add Wet Ingredients

Stir the wet and dry ingredients together until just combined. Don't overmix

Image source- Freepik

Combine Ingredients

Gently fold in the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate and nuts, if using

Image source- Freepik

Fold in Add-ins

Pour the brownie batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading it evenly

Image source- Freepik

Pour Batter into Pan

Use a spatula to smooth the top of the batter for an even surface

Image source- Freepik

Smooth the Top

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Do not overbake

Bake

Image source- Freepik

Remove the pan from the oven and let the brownies cool for about 10 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely

Cool

Image source- Freepik

Once cooled, cut the brownies into squares and serve. You can also enjoy your brownies with Vanilla ice cream 

Serve

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here