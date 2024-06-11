Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2024
Homemade brownie recipe
Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and line the baking pan with parchment paper
Preheat Oven
Image source- Freepik
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt
Mix Dry Ingredients
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
In the center of the dry ingredients. Add some butter, milk, and vanilla extract
Add Wet Ingredients
Stir the wet and dry ingredients together until just combined. Don't overmix
Image source- Freepik
Combine Ingredients
Gently fold in the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate and nuts, if using
Image source- Freepik
Fold in Add-ins
Pour the brownie batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading it evenly
Image source- Freepik
Pour Batter into Pan
Use a spatula to smooth the top of the batter for an even surface
Image source- Freepik
Smooth the Top
Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Do not overbake
Bake
Image source- Freepik
Remove the pan from the oven and let the brownies cool for about 10 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely
Cool
Image source- Freepik
Once cooled, cut the brownies into squares and serve. You can also enjoy your brownies with Vanilla ice cream
Serve
Image source- Freepik
