Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2024

Homemade chemical-free face wash


- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp castile soap
- 1 tsp essential oil (optional)
- 1/2 cup distilled water

Gather Ingredients

- Place coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl
- Microwave for 20-30 seconds until melted

Melt Coconut Oil

- Add 2 tablespoons of honey to the melted coconut oil
- Stir until well combined

Add Honey

- Pour 2 tablespoons of castile soap into the mixture
- Gently stir to blend all ingredients

 Mix Castile Soap

- Optional: Add 1 teaspoon of your favorite essential oil
- Stir to integrate the scent and additional benefits

Add Essential Oil

- Slowly add 1/2 cup of distilled water
- Stir continuously to ensure even mixing

 Combine with Water

- Transfer the mixture into a clean, airtight bottle
- Shake well before each use

 Store in Bottle

- Apply a small amount to damp skin
- Gently massage in circular motions

 How to Use

- Rinse thoroughly with warm water
- Pat your face dry with a clean towel

Rinse and Pat Dry

 Shelf Life and Tips

- Store in a cool, dry place
- Use within 2-3 weeks for best results

