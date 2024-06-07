Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
JUNE 07, 2024
Homemade chemical-free face wash
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp castile soap
- 1 tsp essential oil (optional)
- 1/2 cup distilled water
Gather Ingredients
- Place coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl
- Microwave for 20-30 seconds until melted
Melt Coconut Oil
- Add 2 tablespoons of honey to the melted coconut oil
- Stir until well combined
Add Honey
- Pour 2 tablespoons of castile soap into the mixture
- Gently stir to blend all ingredients
Mix Castile Soap
- Optional: Add 1 teaspoon of your favorite essential oil
- Stir to integrate the scent and additional benefits
Add Essential Oil
- Slowly add 1/2 cup of distilled water
- Stir continuously to ensure even mixing
Combine with Water
- Transfer the mixture into a clean, airtight bottle
- Shake well before each use
Store in Bottle
- Apply a small amount to damp skin
- Gently massage in circular motions
How to Use
- Rinse thoroughly with warm water
- Pat your face dry with a clean towel
Rinse and Pat Dry
Shelf Life and Tips
- Store in a cool, dry place
- Use within 2-3 weeks for best results
