Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
Homemade Face Pack to Get Rid Of Acne
This mask combines aloe vera’s soothing properties with lemon juice’s vitamin C to heal acne and brighten the skin
Aloe Vera & Lemon Juice
Fresh mint and basil leaves fight acne and reduce inflammation, so prepare this mask, apply it for 15-20 minutes, and rinse off
Mint & Basil leaves
Papaya’s antimicrobial properties and honey’s moisturizing effect help fight acne and heal skin imperfections
Papaya and Honey
Gram flour exfoliates, curd controls oil, and turmeric fights bacteria, so apply this paste for almost 15-20 mins
Besan, curd & turmeric
Prepare this effective face mask in which ACV removes excess oil, while honey soothes, and hydrates your skin
Apple cider vinegar & Honey
Multani mitti absorbs oil and clears pores, while rose water soothes skin, so mix them as a paste, and rinse them off for a refreshing glow
Multani Mitti & Rosewater
Cucumber controls oil, curd removes dead skin, and lemon juice reduces inflammation, use this face pack almost twice a week
Cucumber, curd, & Lemon juice
Apply this face pack in which tomato exfoliates, yogurt reduces scars, and honey regulates oil, and apply it for 15 minutes
Tomato pulp, yogurt, & honey
Oatmeal exfoliates and reduces redness, while yogurt controls oil, blend it for a face pack, and rinse off with lukewarm water
Oatmeal and yogurt
Green tea’s antioxidants and aloe vera’s healing properties combat acne and rejuvenate skin. So use it daily for better results
Green tea & Aloe Vera gel
