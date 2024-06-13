Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 13, 2024

Homemade Face Pack to Get Rid Of Acne


This mask combines aloe vera’s soothing properties with lemon juice’s vitamin C to heal acne and brighten the skin

Aloe Vera & Lemon Juice

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Fresh mint and basil leaves fight acne and reduce inflammation, so prepare this mask, apply it for 15-20 minutes, and rinse off

Mint & Basil leaves

Papaya’s antimicrobial properties and honey’s moisturizing effect help fight acne and heal skin imperfections

Image source- Freepik

Papaya and Honey

Gram flour exfoliates, curd controls oil, and turmeric fights bacteria, so apply this paste for almost 15-20 mins

Image source- Freepik

Besan, curd & turmeric

Prepare this effective face mask in which ACV removes excess oil, while honey soothes, and hydrates your skin

Image source- Freepik

Apple cider vinegar & Honey

Multani mitti absorbs oil and clears pores, while rose water soothes skin, so mix them as a paste, and rinse them off for a refreshing glow

Image source- Freepik

Multani Mitti & Rosewater

Cucumber controls oil, curd removes dead skin, and lemon juice reduces inflammation, use this face pack almost twice a week

Cucumber, curd, & Lemon juice

Image source- Freepik

Apply this face pack in which tomato exfoliates, yogurt reduces scars, and honey regulates oil, and apply it for 15 minutes

Tomato pulp, yogurt, & honey

Image source- Freepik

Oatmeal exfoliates and reduces redness, while yogurt controls oil, blend it for a face pack, and rinse off with lukewarm water

Oatmeal and yogurt

Image source- Freepik

Green tea’s antioxidants and aloe vera’s healing properties combat acne and rejuvenate skin. So use it daily for better results

Green tea & Aloe Vera gel

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here