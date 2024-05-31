Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
may 31, 2024
Homemade Face Packs for Pesky Pimples
Mix honey and cinnamon. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Fights bacteria and reduces inflammation
Honey and Cinnamon Face Pack
Combine turmeric and yogurt. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water. Reduces redness and soothes skin
Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack
Cook oatmeal, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with cool water. Cleanses and moisturizes skin
Oatmeal and Honey Face Pack
Mix neem powder and rose water. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, rinse with water. Antibacterial and calming effects
Neem and Rose Water Face Pack
Blend aloe vera and lemon juice. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Soothes skin and reduces oiliness
Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Face Pack
Brew green tea, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, rinse with water. Reduces inflammation and fights bacteria
Green Tea and Honey Face Pack
Mash papaya, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with warm water. Exfoliates and hydrates skin
Papaya and Honey Face Pack
Mix baking soda and water. Apply to pimples, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Exfoliates and cleanses pores
Baking Soda and Water Face Pack
Fuller’s Earth and Rose Water Face Pack
Mix Fuller’s Earth and rose water. Apply, let dry, rinse with cool water. Absorbs oil and soothes skin
Mash banana, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with warm water. Nourishes and hydrates skin
Banana and Honey Face Pack
