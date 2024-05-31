Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

may 31, 2024

Homemade Face Packs for Pesky Pimples

Mix honey and cinnamon. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Fights bacteria and reduces inflammation

Honey and Cinnamon Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Combine turmeric and yogurt. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water. Reduces redness and soothes skin

Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack

Image Source: Pexels

Cook oatmeal, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with cool water. Cleanses and moisturizes skin

Oatmeal and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Pexels

Mix neem powder and rose water. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, rinse with water. Antibacterial and calming effects

Neem and Rose Water Face Pack

Image Source: Pexels

Blend aloe vera and lemon juice. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Soothes skin and reduces oiliness

Image Source: Pexels

Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Brew green tea, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, rinse with water. Reduces inflammation and fights bacteria

Green Tea and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mash papaya, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with warm water. Exfoliates and hydrates skin

Papaya and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix baking soda and water. Apply to pimples, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Exfoliates and cleanses pores

Baking Soda and Water Face Pack

Image Source: Pexels

Fuller’s Earth and Rose Water Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix Fuller’s Earth and rose water. Apply, let dry, rinse with cool water. Absorbs oil and soothes skin

Mash banana, and mix with honey. Apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, wash off with warm water. Nourishes and hydrates skin

Banana and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Pexels

