Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 16, 2023

Homemade facial scrub

Images: Pexels 

An oatmeal scrub works especially for dry and sensitive skin. For this, you’d need one cup of oatmeal, one teaspoon of sweet almond oil, two tablespoons of regular milk, and the whites of one egg. Mix and apply to the face and neck in a circular motion

Oatmeal scrub

Brown sugar is an excellent natural exfoliant that works on all skin types. The process is very simple, fill a bowl with one cup of brown sugar and add 3/4 cup of a non-comedogenic oil of your choice and 3/4 cup of honey

Images: Pexels 

Brown sugar face scrub

This scrub adds brightness to any skin tone. Mix a teaspoon of ground coffee, a teaspoon of chocolate powder, and two drops of geranium oil to a small bowl. Apply the scrub on clean and dry skin

Images: Pexels 

Coffee and Cocoa Facial Scrub

Almond milk scrub is perfect for the face and entire body. This scrub uses only dry ingredients like 1/2 cup of bentonite clay, 1/2 cup of almond meal, and 2 tablespoons of whole powdered milk and adding just a few drops of lukewarm water before applying it 

Images: Pexels 

Almond Milk

Peach Facial Scrub

Images: Pexels 

Just combine a cup of fresh, peeled, and mashed organic peaches and 3/4 cup of honey with 3/4 cup of brown sugar and a few drops of your favourite oil. This facial scrub is unique and has a beautiful scent

Image: Pexels

Rose Petal

Rose petals are great for sensitive skin and it can be used to reduce oil secretion and helps fight blemishes. Mix a cup of crushed petals with 1/2 cup of ground oats creating a lovely rose petal exfoliating scrub 

This simple and easy recipe uses just a cup of fresh puréed strawberries, 1/2 cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of sweet almond oil and your strawberry face scrub is ready to apply on the face 

Strawberry

Images: Pexels 

Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with the same amount of white sugar. Mix until the sugar starts to melt and apply to the face in gentle moves, then rinse

Aloe Vera Gel and Sugar Facial Scrub

Image: Pexels 

Apple and honey scrub

Image: Pexels

The fruit acids in this scrub, combined with the antibacterial properties of honey make it a good choice for oily or acne-prone skin. It is an easy to make scrub. Combine 1 ripe apple, peeled and cored, 1/2 tablespoon raw honey, 1/2 teaspoon jojoba oil and apply to the face

Image: Pexels

Banana oatmeal scrub is well-suited for oily skin. This scrub uses 1 ripe banana, 2 tablespoon uncooked rolled oats and 1 tablespoon plain greek yogurt

Banana oatmeal scrub

