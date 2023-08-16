Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 16, 2023
Homemade facial scrub
An oatmeal scrub works especially for dry and sensitive skin. For this, you’d need one cup of oatmeal, one teaspoon of sweet almond oil, two tablespoons of regular milk, and the whites of one egg. Mix and apply to the face and neck in a circular motion
Oatmeal scrub
Brown sugar is an excellent natural exfoliant that works on all skin types. The process is very simple, fill a bowl with one cup of brown sugar and add 3/4 cup of a non-comedogenic oil of your choice and 3/4 cup of honey
Brown sugar face scrub
This scrub adds brightness to any skin tone. Mix a teaspoon of ground coffee, a teaspoon of chocolate powder, and two drops of geranium oil to a small bowl. Apply the scrub on clean and dry skin
Coffee and Cocoa Facial Scrub
Almond milk scrub is perfect for the face and entire body. This scrub uses only dry ingredients like 1/2 cup of bentonite clay, 1/2 cup of almond meal, and 2 tablespoons of whole powdered milk and adding just a few drops of lukewarm water before applying it
Almond Milk
Peach Facial Scrub
Just combine a cup of fresh, peeled, and mashed organic peaches and 3/4 cup of honey with 3/4 cup of brown sugar and a few drops of your favourite oil. This facial scrub is unique and has a beautiful scent
Rose Petal
Rose petals are great for sensitive skin and it can be used to reduce oil secretion and helps fight blemishes. Mix a cup of crushed petals with 1/2 cup of ground oats creating a lovely rose petal exfoliating scrub
This simple and easy recipe uses just a cup of fresh puréed strawberries, 1/2 cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of sweet almond oil and your strawberry face scrub is ready to apply on the face
Strawberry
Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with the same amount of white sugar. Mix until the sugar starts to melt and apply to the face in gentle moves, then rinse
Aloe Vera Gel and Sugar Facial Scrub
Apple and honey scrub
The fruit acids in this scrub, combined with the antibacterial properties of honey make it a good choice for oily or acne-prone skin. It is an easy to make scrub. Combine 1 ripe apple, peeled and cored, 1/2 tablespoon raw honey, 1/2 teaspoon jojoba oil and apply to the face
Banana oatmeal scrub is well-suited for oily skin. This scrub uses 1 ripe banana, 2 tablespoon uncooked rolled oats and 1 tablespoon plain greek yogurt
Banana oatmeal scrub
