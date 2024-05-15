Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 15, 2024
Homemade Medu Vada recipe to savor
Take 1 cup urad dal, wash it well, and rinse it for 3-4 minutes to remove the powdery substance, and soak it in freshwater
Rinse and soak urad dal
Add the soaked dal in a blender with salt, and water, and blend it for some seconds
Blend it
Blend the batter till it turns fluffy, thick, and white, and then transfer it into a bowl to beat the batter with your hand
Ensure the fluffiness
Further, you can also baking soda, green chilies, chopped ginger, crushed pepper, curry leaves, or some chopped onions
Add flavors
Heat the oil on a medium flame and ensure there is enough oil in the kadai giving medu vada a space to float and fry
Heat oil
Dip your hand in the water, make a ball from the batter, and put a finger in between for a hole
Shape it
Keep the ball aside on a greased sheet till the oil gets heated properly
Keep it aside
Take the ball put it safely in the hot oil and fry it for about 2-3 minutes to ensure its crispiness
Fry it
Remove it
Once properly fried and turned crispy, remove the medu vada from the oil and repeat the process to complete the batter
Serve these hot and crispy medu vadas with some delightful coconut chutney and sambar
Serve and Enjoy!
