Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 15, 2024

Homemade Medu Vada recipe to savor

Take 1 cup urad dal, wash it well, and rinse it for 3-4 minutes to remove the powdery substance, and soak it in freshwater

Rinse and soak urad dal

Add the soaked dal in a blender with salt, and water, and blend it for some seconds

Blend it

Blend the batter till it turns fluffy, thick, and white, and then transfer it into a bowl to beat the batter with your hand

Ensure the fluffiness

Further, you can also baking soda, green chilies, chopped ginger, crushed pepper, curry leaves, or some chopped onions 

Add flavors

Heat the oil on a medium flame and ensure there is enough oil in the kadai giving medu vada a space to float and fry

Heat oil

Dip your hand in the water, make a ball from the batter, and put a finger in between for a hole 

Shape it

Keep the ball aside on a greased sheet till the oil gets heated properly

Keep it aside

Take the ball put it safely in the hot oil and fry it for about 2-3 minutes to ensure its crispiness

Fry it

Remove it

Once properly fried and turned crispy, remove the medu vada from the oil and repeat the process to complete the batter

Serve these hot and crispy medu vadas with some delightful coconut chutney and sambar

Serve and Enjoy!

