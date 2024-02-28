Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
Homemade packs for Hyper-pigmentation
Natural remedies can be the best solution to your problems since they are harmless and result-efficient
Image Source: pexels
Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt to form a paste. Apply to affected areas and leave it for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off
Turmeric and Yogurt Mask
Image Source: pexels
Mix equal parts of lemon juice and honey and apply to affected areas
Lemon Juice and Honey
Image Source: pexels
Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to hyperpigmented areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing off
Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: pexels
Mash ripe papaya and apply it to skin and leave it on for 10 minutes
Image Source: pexels
Papaya Mask
Mix ground oatmeal with milk to form paste and apply it evenly
Oatmeal and Milk Mask
Image Source: pexels
Brew green tea and allow it to cool. Apply cooled green tea to affected areas using cotton ball or pad
Green Tea Mask
Image Source: pexels
Blend ripe tomato with honey to create a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to skin
Tomato and Honey Mask
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: pexels
Remember to check these DIY masks on small portions of your skin before applying to test for allergic reactions
Home remedies are helpful, cost-efficient and harmless. Try these DIY masks and see the results!
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.