Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Homemade packs for Hyper-pigmentation

Natural remedies can be the best solution to your problems since they are harmless and result-efficient

Image Source: pexels

 Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt to form a paste. Apply to affected areas and leave it for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off

Turmeric and Yogurt Mask

Image Source: pexels

Mix equal parts of lemon juice and honey and apply to affected areas

Lemon Juice and Honey

Image Source: pexels

Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to hyperpigmented areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing off

Aloe Vera Gel

Image Source: pexels

Mash ripe papaya and apply it to skin and leave it on for 10 minutes

Image Source: pexels

Papaya Mask

Mix ground oatmeal with milk to form paste and apply it evenly

Oatmeal and Milk Mask

Image Source: pexels

Brew green tea and allow it to cool. Apply cooled green tea to affected areas using cotton ball or pad

Green Tea Mask

Image Source: pexels

Blend ripe tomato with honey to create a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to skin

Tomato and Honey Mask

Image Source: pexels

Image Source: pexels

Remember to check these DIY masks on small portions of your skin before applying to test for allergic reactions

Home remedies are helpful, cost-efficient and harmless. Try these DIY masks and see the results!

Image Source: pexels

