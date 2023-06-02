JUNE 02, 2023
Homemade scrubs
for oily skin
Vitamin C is known for its benefits. A scrub can be made from the orange peel powder. The scrub removes excess oil and brightens the skin
Orange peel scrub
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
Honey calms the skin and keeps it hydrated. Mix rice flour and honey and apply it for 2-4 mins and rinse it off
Rice flour and honey scrub
Image: pexels
The nutrients in cucumber help to get rid of oily skin. Apply grated cucumber and massage your face for 5 mins and wash it off
Cucumber scrub
Image: pexels
Prepare the scrub by mixing lemon juice and sugar. Direct application of only lemon is harmful for skin and can cause irritation
Lemon Sugar Scrub
Image: pexels
Prepare the scrub by taking sugar and coconut oil and rub on your face gently. Coconut helps to moisturize the face
Coconut Scrub
Image: pexels
Kiwi lightens the dark circles, fights acne, rejuvenates skin, and has anti aging properties. The peel of Kiwi can be gently rubbed on the skin
Kiwi Scrub
Image: pexels
Coffee brightens skin tone, removes tan and exfoliates the dirt and impurities. Prepare scrub by mixing half tbsp honey and lemon juice
Coffee scrub
Image: pexels
Green Tea reduces acne, protects against skin cancer. Green Tea Ice cube is a safe way of application to the skin
Green Tea
Image: pexels
Oatmeal helps to reduce inflammation and get rid of dead skin cells. Mix oatmeal with yogurt and honey and massage all over your face
Oatmeal Scrub
Image: pexels
Prepare the scrub by grinding the walnut and adding honey and lemon juice. Massage it over your face gently and wash it off with lukewarm water
Walnut scrub
