Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

may 26, 2024

Homemade Sunscreen Paste

 Discover how to make your own natural sunscreen at home. It's safe, effective, and eco-friendly!

 Protect Your Skin Naturally

Image: freepik

Avoid harmful chemicals found in commercial sunscreens. Customize ingredients to suit your skin type.

 Why Homemade Sunscreen?

Image: freepik

-Zinc Oxide 
-Coconut Oil
-Shea Butter
-Beeswax
 -Essential Oils (optional)

Key Ingredients

Image: freepik

-Zinc Oxide: Safe, effective mineral sunscreen
-Coconut Oil: Nourishes the skin and provides mild protection
-Shea Butter: Deeply moisturizing and soothing
-Beeswax: Creates a barrier to protect from the sun
-Essential Oils: Customize with lavender, carrot seed, or tea tree oil

 Ingredient Benefits

Image: freepik

- 1/2 cup coconut oil
- 1/4 cup shea butter
- 1/4 cup beeswax
- 2 tablespoons zinc oxide powder
- 10-15 drops essential oil (optional)

Measuring ingredients

Image: freepik

Combine coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax in a double boiler. Heat gently until melted, stirring occasionally

 Melting the Base

Image: freepik

Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in zinc oxide powder until well combined. Be careful not to inhale the zinc oxide

Mixing in Zinc Oxide

Image: freepik

If using, add 10-15 drops of your chosen essential oil. Stir thoroughly to ensure even distribution

Adding Essential Oils

Image: freepik

Pour the mixture into a clean, airtight container. Let it cool and solidify. Store in a cool, dark place

 Storing Your Sunscreen

Image: freepik

Apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours or after swimming/sweating. Test a small patch of skin first to ensure no allergic reaction

Application Tips

Image: freepik

