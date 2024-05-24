Homemade Sunscreen Paste

-Zinc Oxide: Safe, effective mineral sunscreen -Coconut Oil: Nourishes the skin and provides mild protection -Shea Butter: Deeply moisturizing and soothing -Beeswax: Creates a barrier to protect from the sun -Essential Oils: Customize with lavender, carrot seed, or tea tree oil
Ingredient Benefits
- 1/2 cup coconut oil - 1/4 cup shea butter - 1/4 cup beeswax - 2 tablespoons zinc oxide powder - 10-15 drops essential oil (optional)
Measuring ingredients
Combine coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax in a double boiler. Heat gently until melted, stirring occasionally
Melting the Base
Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in zinc oxide powder until well combined. Be careful not to inhale the zinc oxide
Mixing in Zinc Oxide
If using, add 10-15 drops of your chosen essential oil. Stir thoroughly to ensure even distribution
Adding Essential Oils
Pour the mixture into a clean, airtight container. Let it cool and solidify. Store in a cool, dark place
Storing Your Sunscreen
Apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours or after swimming/sweating. Test a small patch of skin first to ensure no allergic reaction