December 13, 2023
Homemade winter jams
This jam is a perfect accompaniment to cheese platters with a bold celebration of contrasting flavors
Guava chili jam
The tartness of pomegranate pairs beautifully with the floral notes, creating a jam that's delightful to the palate
Pomegranate rose jam
Bursting with the flavors of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, it is perfect for toast spread or dessert toppings
Mixed berry jam
The classic combination of apples and cinnamon never gets old and makes for a delightful jam
Apple cinnamon jam
Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, Indian Gooseberry is cooked with sugar and infused with cinnamon and cardamom
Amla jam
Whether spread on warm bread or enjoyed with a cheese board, this jam is a celebration of winter's nutty indulgence
Fig and walnut jam
Ripe bananas are mashed and cooked with sugar, lemon juice, and ground cardamom, resulting in a jam that exudes warmth
Banana cardamom jam
It is a delightful fusion of tropical sweetness and warm spiciness. This jam has a luscious texture with the subtle heat of ginger
Guava and ginger jam
Tangy cranberries paired with the citrusy burst of oranges create a delightful winter jam
Cranberry orange jam
These jams will add some extra sweetness and warmth to your winter mornings, so Give them a try
Try it out
