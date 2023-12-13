Heading 3

Homemade winter jams

This jam is a perfect accompaniment to cheese platters with a bold celebration of contrasting flavors

Guava chili jam

The tartness of pomegranate pairs beautifully with the floral notes, creating a jam that's delightful to the palate

Pomegranate rose jam

Bursting with the flavors of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, it is perfect for toast spread or dessert toppings

Mixed berry jam

The classic combination of apples and cinnamon never gets old and makes for a delightful jam

Apple cinnamon jam

Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, Indian Gooseberry is cooked with sugar and infused with cinnamon and cardamom

Amla jam

Whether spread on warm bread or enjoyed with a cheese board, this jam is a celebration of winter's nutty indulgence

Fig and walnut jam

Ripe bananas are mashed and cooked with sugar, lemon juice, and ground cardamom, resulting in a jam that exudes warmth

Banana cardamom jam

It is a delightful fusion of tropical sweetness and warm spiciness. This jam has a luscious texture with the subtle heat of ginger

Guava and ginger jam 

Tangy cranberries paired with the citrusy burst of oranges create a delightful winter jam

Cranberry orange jam

These jams will add some extra sweetness and warmth to your winter mornings, so Give them a try 

Try it out 

