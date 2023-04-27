APRIL 27, 2023
Honest Conversations For Married Couples
Image- Pexels
It is very important to discuss your financial situation including income, debt, and financial goals
Finances
Image- Pexels
You both should be clear about your future family planning
Family planning
Image- Pexels
You both should discuss your career aspirations and goals for the future
Career goals
Image- Pexels
It is essential to discuss how you will divide household responsibilities
Household chores
Image- Pexels
Discuss about how you can improve your communication
Communication
Image- Pexels
Talk about your sexual desires and needs and how you and your partner can improve your intimate life
Intimacy
Image- Pexels
Talk about your health goals and concerns and how you can support each other
Health
Image- Pexels
Discuss how you will interact with each other’s extended families
Family
Image- Pexels
Talk about your travel preferences and how you both can plan and enjoy trips together
Travel
Image- Pexels
It is important to discuss about each other’s hobbies and need for personal time
Personal time
