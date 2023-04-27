APRIL 27, 2023

Heading 3

Honest Conversations For Married Couples

It is very important to discuss your financial situation including income, debt, and financial goals

Finances

You both should be clear about your future family planning 

Family planning

You both should discuss your career aspirations and goals for the future

Career goals

It is essential to discuss how you will divide household responsibilities 

Household chores

Discuss about how you can improve your communication 

Communication 

Talk about your sexual desires and needs and how you and your partner can improve your intimate life 

Intimacy

Talk about your health goals and concerns and how you can support each other 

Health

Discuss how you will interact with each other’s extended families

Family

Talk about your travel preferences and how you both can plan and enjoy trips together 

Travel

It is important to discuss about each other’s hobbies and need for personal time 

Personal time 

