Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Honey face packs for glowing skin
Honey is an effective moisturizer for dry skin and nourished the skin
Honey
Image: Pexels
Honey helps in skin brightening, fights inflammation and soothes skin
Image: Pexels
Uses
Blend some tomato to make a puree and later add some honey to make a paste. Apply the pack for 10 mins and wash it off
Tomato
Image: Pexels
Mix honey and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse it off
Turmeric
Image: Pexels
Curd
Image: Pexels
Take some curd and add turmeric and honey and mix them thoroughly. Keep the mask for 10 mins and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Almond powder
Mix honey with some almond powder and apply the paste for 15 mins before rinsing is off
Mix honey, some drops of milk, and orange peel powder and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Orange Peel
Image: Pexels
Mix honey and 2 tbsp sandalwood powder. Keep the pack for 15 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Sandalwood
Banana
Image: Pexels
Mix mashed banana with honey and apply the paste for 20 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Blend some oats and mix with honey and a few drops of milk to form a paste and apply to your face and let it dry. Later wash it off
Oatmeal
