Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Honey face packs for glowing skin

Honey is an effective moisturizer for dry skin and nourished the skin

Honey

Honey helps in skin brightening, fights inflammation and soothes skin

Uses

Blend some tomato to make a puree and later add some honey to make a paste. Apply the pack for 10 mins and wash it off

Tomato

Mix honey and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste for 10 mins and rinse it off

Turmeric

Curd

Take some curd and add turmeric and honey and mix them thoroughly. Keep the mask for 10 mins and rinse it off

Almond powder

Mix honey with some almond powder and apply the paste for 15 mins before rinsing is off

Mix honey, some drops of milk, and orange peel powder and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Orange Peel

Mix honey and 2 tbsp sandalwood powder. Keep the pack for 15 mins and wash it off


Sandalwood 

Banana

Mix mashed banana with honey and apply the paste for 20 mins and wash it off

Blend some oats and mix with honey and a few drops of milk to form a paste and apply to your face and let it dry. Later wash it off

Oatmeal

