APRIL 30, 2023
Honeymoon destinations for couples
Image : Pexel
Bali attracts lovers from across the globe. You can visit the place all year round. The budget for 6 nights, 7 days is Rs.80000 to Rs.1.2 lakh
Bali
Image : Pexels
Best time to visit Vietnam is between November to March and the budget is approximately between Rs.70000 to Rs.1 lakh for 6 nights, 7 days
Vietnam
Image Pexels
The lowest budget for 7 nights, 6 days is estimated to be Rs.80000 to Rs.1 lakh. You can visit Philippines between November to February
Philippines
Image: Pexels
The list won't be complete without Maldives. It is the most beautiful and most preferred honeymoon destination by couples
Maldives
Image: Pexels
Thailand is a go-to destination for honeymoon couples and the best time to visit this place is from September to May. The budget is estimated to be Rs.90000 to Rs.1.2 lakhs
Thailand
Image: Pexels
You can visit Nepal any time in the year at a very cheap rate. The budget sums up around Rs.60000 to Rs.80000 for 5 nights,6 days
Nepal
Image Pexels
The package amount for each couple is Rs.70000 to Rs.1 lakh and the best season to visit the place is from November to February
Cambodia
Image: Pexels
Sri Lanka has become a beloved location for honeymooners. So if you’re looking for a budget friendly destination outside India then this place is perfect for you
Sri Lanka
Image: Pexels
Seychelles is an exotic place for many romantic couples. It has sandy beaches and some islands to visit
Seychelles
Image: Pexels
Bhutan with its scenic beauty offers a romantic getaway to the couples. You can go on a helicopter tour over the enigmatic Himalayas
Bhutan
