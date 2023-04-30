Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2023

Honeymoon destinations for couples

Image : Pexel

Bali attracts lovers from across the globe. You  can visit the place all year round. The budget for 6 nights, 7 days is Rs.80000 to Rs.1.2 lakh

Bali

Image : Pexels

Best time to visit Vietnam is between November to March and the budget is approximately between Rs.70000 to Rs.1 lakh for 6 nights, 7 days

Vietnam

Image Pexels

The lowest budget for 7 nights, 6 days is estimated to be Rs.80000 to Rs.1 lakh. You can visit Philippines between November to February

Philippines

Image: Pexels

The list won't be complete without Maldives. It is the most beautiful and most preferred honeymoon destination by couples

Maldives

Image: Pexels

Thailand is a go-to destination for honeymoon couples and the best time to visit this place is from September to May. The budget is estimated to be Rs.90000 to Rs.1.2 lakhs

Thailand

Image: Pexels

You can visit Nepal any time in the year at a very cheap rate. The budget sums up around Rs.60000 to Rs.80000 for 5 nights,6 days

Nepal 

Image Pexels 

The package amount for each couple is Rs.70000 to Rs.1 lakh and the best season to visit the place is from November to February

Cambodia

Image: Pexels

Sri Lanka has become a beloved location for honeymooners. So if you’re looking for a budget friendly destination outside India then this place is perfect for you

Sri Lanka

Image: Pexels

Seychelles is an exotic place for many romantic couples. It has sandy beaches and some islands to visit

Seychelles

Image: Pexels

Bhutan with its scenic beauty offers a romantic getaway to the couples. You can go on a helicopter tour over the enigmatic Himalayas

Bhutan

