aries (march 21-april 19)
A new moon brings a rosy fresh start in your love life & you'll behave healthier than ever.
taurus (april 20-may 20)
A great month for career. Communication around dating and money becomes trickier.
Gemini (may 21-june 21)
A full moon in your sign mid-month brings you exciting professional news.
cancer (june 22-july 22)
A reality check about your true friends and superficial ones. You're allowed to set up boundaries.
leo (july 23-august 22)
There's a solar eclipse and you are extra affected because the sun is your ruling planetary body.
VIRGO (AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22)
Don't make any significant changes to your beauty or body modification routine.
LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 22)
December brings you closer to your friends. You have money on your mind and are ready to ask for it.
SCORPIO (OCTOBBER 23-NOVEMBER 21)
You're feeling giving this month and ready to put away your stinger and bust out the holiday cookies.
SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22-DECEMBER 21)
There's a new moon, and solar eclipse in your sign which reminds you that good news happens fast
CAPRICON (DECEMBER 22-JANUARY 19)
You have the moves to make your desired career changes. You need to take an off & have fun.
AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18)
A new romance awaits. You need to drop that too-cool-for-school act because there's so much to be thankful for
PISCES (FEBRUARY 19-MARCH 20)
You must identify red flags and stop trying to turn casual flings into life-long love affairs.
