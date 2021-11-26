horoscope for december
2021

Rishika Shah

DEC 02, 2021

aries (march 21-april 19)

A new moon brings a rosy fresh start in your love life & you'll behave healthier than ever.

taurus (april 20-may 20)

A great month for career. Communication around dating and money becomes trickier.

Gemini (may 21-june 21)

A full moon in your sign mid-month brings you exciting professional news.

cancer (june 22-july 22)

A reality check about your true friends and superficial ones. You're allowed to set up boundaries.

leo (july 23-august 22)

There's a solar eclipse and you are extra affected because the sun is your ruling planetary body.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22)

Don't make any significant changes to your beauty or body modification routine.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 22)

December brings you closer to your friends. You have money on your mind and are ready to ask for it.

SCORPIO (OCTOBBER 23-NOVEMBER 21)

You're feeling giving this month and ready to put away your stinger and bust out the holiday cookies.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22-DECEMBER 21)

There's a new moon, and solar eclipse in your sign which reminds you that good news happens fast

CAPRICON (DECEMBER 22-JANUARY 19)

You have the moves to make your desired career changes. You need to take an off & have fun.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18)

A new romance awaits. You need to drop that too-cool-for-school act because there's so much to be thankful for

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19-MARCH 20)

You must identify red flags and stop trying to turn casual flings into life-long love affairs.

