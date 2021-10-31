Horoscope for November 2021

Changes in material and financial spheres of your life. You’re in the process of distinguishing between living to work or working to live. Your strong instincts will equip you to make hard and fast decisions
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
This month ahead, spend some time forgiving yourself for not knowing better. As you make peace with your regrets, move forward with a renewed sense of empathy for your past. Don’t be so hard on yourself as you aim to do better
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It may be heartbreaking, but more often than not, you will outgrow people and places.You are going through profound adjustment in yourself. It sometimes means you need to remove yourself from certain situations to move forward. This is okay
Cancer (June 22 - July 22)
Failing publicly is terrifying, especially in front of an unforgiving and harsh audience. Have enough of a resolute spirit to allow yourself to make a mess. Make space for people who will support you but also hold you accountable for your mistakes
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
You must step outside of your comfortable and familiar environment and voyage towards unknown landscapes. Get excited about the fact that you have much to learn. Enter this new stage of your life with a beginner’s mind
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Grieving is never linear. It hits you during inopportune moments. Whatever it may be, know that the ache and hollow emptiness loss leaves behind creates a wave throughout your lifetime. Relax into it. There’s no right or wrong way to lament
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Some much-needed and profound change is afoot in your collaborations, partnerships and relationships overall. This also points to a new cycle of beginnings when it comes to who you are
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
The month ahead urges you to be gentle with yourself. If you’re feeling spent physically, mentally and emotionally, take time for yourself and ask for help. People are likely just waiting to be there for you. Let them
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Contemplate the people that surround you. A new beginning is coming up in the spaces you’re affiliated with. Your imagination and creativity will become illuminated this month. You may find yourself venturing into another path. Change is good
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
The notion of home is a big question this month. Contemplating, integrating and metabolising inheritances will always be a worthwhile effort as you move forward in your own path. Make time for some much-needed solitude this month
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Part of growing in your craft is knowing when to step back to internalize all that you’re learning. Though the pressure to perform and achieve is high this month, make sure you’re tending to the details of your daily life